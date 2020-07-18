More Remdesivir is coming to Florida, says Gov. DeSantis

On Saturday in St. Augustine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that an important COVID-19 drug would be coming to Florida hospitals.

DeSantis, at a press conference at Flagler Hospital, said that within the next 48-72 hours, enough of the drug would be shipped to hospitals directly from the federal government to help five or six thousand patients.

This is good news, the latest last-minute resolution of a shortage that has been a concern not just for lawmakers in Tallahassee but also in Washington.

On Thursday, Gov. DeSantis, at a press conference in Apopka, acknowledge the shortfall, but suggested that hospitals themselves needed to manage their supplies better.

“We did have some treatments of it where you were going beyond the five days which obviously uses up more vials.” DeSantis said. “Basically, I think the White House’s view is, scientifically, we think the five day regimen can be beneficial. They don’t have much evidence that going beyond that tends to be beneficial.”

“I spoke with the White House, the Vice President, and so the recent shipments were expedited,” DeSantis said.

Even as DeSantis was wrestling with the shortage, and apparently resolving it, Florida’s Senior Senator was sounding the alarm from the nation’s Capitol, warning of a “bad disconnect” between hospitals and government.

“Shipments are coordinated by the federal govt & we have a bad disconnect between what they think we need & what we really need,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said.

“These numbers will get much worse if discharges slow down due to not enough doses of Remdesivir,” Rubio tweeted. “We can’t wait until July 27th for next allocation.”

The Governor, for his part, disagreed with Rubio’s take.

“I wouldn’t say there is a disconnect in terms of them understanding that this is something a lot of physicians are prescribing now,” DeSantis said, adding: “I think as this has come online, it’s kind of defaulted to the standard of care. So as people come in I think they are tending to get prescribed the remdesivir so we obviously want to help with that.”