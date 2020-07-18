Connect with us

Frontrunner Joe Biden sticks to script with Florida Democrats

Four minute speech.

on

Presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden addressed a virtual crowd Saturday night at the Florida Democrats’ Leadership Blue gala.

Speaking remotely from his home in Delaware, Biden offered familiar lines in what was a four-minute speech, a brief oration nonetheless brimming with recycled bromides.

“We need real leadership, we need it now,” Biden said.

Said leadership does not involve, he added, “waving the white flag of surrender” on “the real and present danger of COVID-19.”

“It’s time for us to take a real hard look at uncomfortable truths,” Biden said, specifically “the deep open wound of systemic racism and oppression.”

If we “simply let the wound scab over,” it “will not heal,” Biden said.

“The soul of America is at stake,” Biden said, vowing to “restore real leadership and integrity to the White House.”

The former Vice President extolled Florida as “incredibly important.”

“The stakes in this election have never been higher, they’ve never been higher in our history,” he noted, urging all communities to come together as “one America delivering justice for all Americans.”

“If we stand together, we’ll win the battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden noted.

There were no technical difficulties in Saturday night’s speech, a deviation from a virtual rally back in May, where Biden and other notables addressed the crowd amid a cacophony of glitches, goofs, and gaffes.

Back in May, Biden’s message was obscured, at numerous points, due to the technical issues that precluded clear transmission of his words at that event.

But whether May or July, it doesn’t seem to matter. Polls in Florida as elsewhere reflect a break toward Biden in his challenge to President Donald Trump.

The Real Clear Politics polling average from June 20 to July 13 showed Biden ahead of Trump, 49% to 43%, an average kept low by one poll showing the race as a dead heat.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski

