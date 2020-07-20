Connect with us

As coroanvirus concerns mount, gas prices again drop

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?

Marco Rubio touts success of Paycheck Protection Program

Counties receiving $75M in CARES Act cash for affordable housing

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

More than 1M Americans seek help as companies cut more jobs
Coronavirus fears are reducing travel demand, which is pushing down fuel prices.

After a brief resurgence, gas prices are again on the decline.

Florida gasoline prices remain volatile as the cost per gallon dropped again in the past week amid concerns about a resurging coronavirus, according to Florid AAA — The Auto Club data released Monday.

The average price for a gallon of gas across the state in the past eleven days fell about 3 cents. While gas prices held steady for most of the first two weeks  of July, peaking at $2.11 per gallon around Independence Day, prices fell to $2.08 per gallon in recent days.

“Fuel market watchers remain concerned about the overall impact that elevated cases of COVID-19 could have on future fuel demand,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for Florida AAA.  “As a result, wholesale gasoline prices dropped nearly 10 cents last week. This could allow retail pump prices to slip even lower in the coming days.”

May and June saw an upward trend in gas prices as Floridians seemed to be crawling out of the coronavirus crisis and businesses began to reopen after temporary shutdowns due to the pandemic. But record numbers of daily COVID-19 cases in Florida in July have forced downward pressure on fuel prices, despite summer typically being one of the busiest travel seasons.

The current average price per a gallon at $2.08 is about 61 cents less than a year ago in the Sunshine State. Florida AAA officials noted it’s also the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in July since 2004. The average price for the month so far is $2.10. That’s is up 13 cents over June and 29 cents over May.

The most expensive average gallon of gas in the state was found in West Palm Beach for $2.19 while Tallahassee and Gainesville tied for second at $2.15 and Port St. Lucie came in third at $2.12.

The least expensive gas could be found in Punta Gorda for $2.02 per gallon followed by Orlando, Tampa Bay and Fort Meyers at $2.04.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. DisplacedCTYankee

    July 20, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Federal bailout for oil and gas industry in 3, 2, 1 …

    Reply

