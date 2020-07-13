Connect with us

Gas prices stall in Florida over the past week

Uncertainty about coronavirus causes mid-summer pause in fuel prices.

After a brief increase, the average price for a gallon of gas has stalled in Florida.

A gallon of gas across the state is averaging $2.10, according Florida AAA, The Auto Club. The pause in increasing gas prices comes after about a month of resurgence as Florida began reopening in May.

Prices plunged due to stay-at-home orders across the state, which caused many Floridians to reduce. The beginning of July saw some uptick, but that eventually stalled, reports now show.

AAA officials say broader global influences are contributing to the lag in increasing prices at the pump this week.

Crude oil prices have been holding at about $40 per barrel on the world market for most of the past month. While demand for gasoline has started to rebound, the global crude oil market has left investors uncertain, which has resulted in the slow increase in gasoline prices due to the pandemic’s unpredictable duration and impact.

“Florida drivers are paying the lowest July gas prices in 16 years,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for Florida AAA. “COVID-19 continues to have a limiting impact on prices at the pump. Gasoline demand remains below pre-pandemic levels. Drivers who are hitting the road are paying 54 cents per gallon less than this time last year.”

West Palm Beach maintained its usual distinction of having the most expensive average price for a gallon gasoline in the state in the past week. The fuel there averaged $2.20 over the last seven days. Gainesville and Tallahassee recorded a tie for the second most expensive average gallon of gas at $2.15 in the past week.

Punta Gorda recorded the least expensive in the state at $2.04. Orlando and Fort Myers tied for the second most affordable price per gallon at $2.07.

Florida’s average continues to be well below the national average of $2.19.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

