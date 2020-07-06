Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida gas prices rise to highest level since March 19

Corona Economics Headlines

Retailers: Floridians to stay close to home, spend on food for 4th of July

Corona Economics Headlines

Holiday travel expected to drop amid pandemic

Corona Economics Headlines

U.S. adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%

Corona Economics Headlines

Gov. DeSantis extends work search waiver for unemployment claims

Corona Economics Headlines

A predicted surge in US job growth for June might not last
Lines of cars wait at a coronavirus testing site outside of Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Corona Economics

Florida gas prices rise to highest level since March 19

Florida is averaging $2.11 per gallon of gasoline, that’s still 57 cents less than a year ago.

on

Despite fears the resurgence in coronavirus cases would cause gasoline prices to stall in Florida, the average price for a gallon of gas went up over the past week, according to Florida AAA Auto Club.

Motorists in the state found the highest gas prices in 15 weeks at the pump in the last seven days. The average price for gallon of gas in the Sunshine State reached $2.11. That’s the highest mark since March 19. That’s when the pandemic set in and businesses and schools started to shut down and many cities issued shelter-in-place and work-from-home orders.

The average price is also up by 8 cents on the average price per gallon in Florida in the past week. AAA officials last week said the record number of new COVID-19 cases being recorded in Florida would like cause gas prices to stall, but the opposite happened.

Still, the average price for a gallon of gas in Florida is 57 cents less than a year ago, even in the summer months when many travelers are likely to drive more for vacations.

“Gas prices remain very low for this time of year, due to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on supply and demand,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for Florida AAA. “Retailers raised gas prices last week, in anticipation of strong demand for the Independence Day holiday weekend.”

The most expensive gasoline prices in the state in the past week were in West Palm Beach where the fuel is selling for $2.20 per average gallon. Port St. Lucie and Homosassa Springs tied for the second most expensive prices for gas at $2.13 per gallon.

Pensacola was offering the least expensive price for the average gallon of gas in the past week at $2.07 per gallon. Punta Gorda and Fort Walton Beach tied for the next least expensive average price for a gallon of gas at $2.08.

Florida is still well below the national average price for a gallon of gas which is $2.18.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. DisplacedCTYankee

    July 6, 2020 at 8:59 am

    Who cares?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida crosses 200K COVID-19 cases