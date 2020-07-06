Florida gas prices rise to highest level since March 19

Despite fears the resurgence in coronavirus cases would cause gasoline prices to stall in Florida, the average price for a gallon of gas went up over the past week, according to Florida AAA Auto Club.

Motorists in the state found the highest gas prices in 15 weeks at the pump in the last seven days. The average price for gallon of gas in the Sunshine State reached $2.11. That’s the highest mark since March 19. That’s when the pandemic set in and businesses and schools started to shut down and many cities issued shelter-in-place and work-from-home orders.

The average price is also up by 8 cents on the average price per gallon in Florida in the past week. AAA officials last week said the record number of new COVID-19 cases being recorded in Florida would like cause gas prices to stall, but the opposite happened.

Still, the average price for a gallon of gas in Florida is 57 cents less than a year ago, even in the summer months when many travelers are likely to drive more for vacations.

“Gas prices remain very low for this time of year, due to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on supply and demand,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for Florida AAA. “Retailers raised gas prices last week, in anticipation of strong demand for the Independence Day holiday weekend.”

The most expensive gasoline prices in the state in the past week were in West Palm Beach where the fuel is selling for $2.20 per average gallon. Port St. Lucie and Homosassa Springs tied for the second most expensive prices for gas at $2.13 per gallon.

Pensacola was offering the least expensive price for the average gallon of gas in the past week at $2.07 per gallon. Punta Gorda and Fort Walton Beach tied for the next least expensive average price for a gallon of gas at $2.08.

Florida is still well below the national average price for a gallon of gas which is $2.18.