Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Florida doctors backing Michelle Salzman for House District 1

Headlines South Florida

South Florida spikes to second-highest daily positivity rate since COVID-19 resurgence began in June

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas County COVID-19 positivity rate remains below 10%

2020 Headlines

Judson Sapp amends financial disclosures to show source of campaign loans

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

5K Floridians have died in the COVID-19 pandemic

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

New committee dumps six figures on ads attacking 'Sugar' Ray Rodrigues
Republican Michelle Salzman will pose a primary challenge to Rep. Mike Hill, saying he has passed ‘zero bills’ in Tallahassee.

Headlines

Florida doctors backing Michelle Salzman for House District 1

Salzman is challenging Rep. Mike Hill in the Republican primary.

on

The Florida Medical Association PAC has endorsed Michelle Salzman over incumbent Rep. Mike Hill in the Republican primary for House District 1.

“The FMA PAC is proud to endorse Michelle Salzman in House District 1. Her military career is admirable and she’s an obvious leader who will serve the Pensacola community well. We look forward to working with her to help address important health care issues in our state,” FMA President Doug Murphy said.

Salzman responded, “It is truly an honor to be endorsed by the Florida Medical Association. I look forward to working to help Northwest Florida physicians’ voices be heard in the Legislature.”

The FMA endorsement is the latest for the Salzman campaign, which has been boosted by numerous influential Republicans.

Support started flocking to her campaign about a year ago, after Hill made headlines for laughing off a suggestion that people start stoning gays. A recording of the event, and Hill’s subsequent non-apology led politicians on both sides of the aisle to condemn him.

In the months after, Salzman has gotten fundraising help from the likes of former Senate President Don Gaetz and former Rep. Frank White.

As of July 10, Salzman had raised about $67,000 and had about $23,000 in the bank. Through the same date, Hill had raised $73,000 and had $42,000 on hand.

The winner of the primary is a shoo-in to take over the Escambia County district, which is among the most reliably Republican districts in the state — Hill won the seat in 2018 with about 61% of the vote.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?