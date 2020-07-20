Ray Rodrigues endorses Mike Giallombardo in HD 77

Rep. Ray Rodrigues stepped away from his Senate campaign to endorse Mike Giallombardo in House District 77.

“It is imperative that we send principled conservatives to Tallahassee that we can trust to never waver in their principles,” Rodrigues said. “Mike Giallombardo was battle tested in Iraq, and I know he will bring that same courage to the fight to protect our conservative values in the Florida House. I proudly endorse Mike in his race for the Florida House and look forward to working together for Southwest Florida.”

Giallombardo is running for an open House seat against fellow Republican Bryan Blackwell.

“Ray Rodrigues has proven himself as a trusted conservative who led the charge in the fight against illegal immigration, to protect the unborn, and to restore our water quality,” Giallombardo said. “I am one among many who look up to Ray Rodrigues for his leadership and I am thankful for his service to our state. I am honored to have the support of a leader who cares so deeply about this community.”

Rodrigues and Giallombardo hope to serve in Tallahassee together. Rodrigues, now the Representative for District 76, can’t run for reelection because of term limits. Instead, he’s engaged now in a heated primary for Senate District 27.

Giallombardo and Rodrigues are close political allies.

Giallombardo hopes to succeed Rep. Dane Eagle, who also backed his campaign. Eagle now serves as House Republican Leader, and succeeded Rodrigues in that role.

In addition to holding a cash edge in the race, Giallombardo recently collected a number of significant endorsements. Lee County Legislative Delegation Chair Spencer Roach, a House freshman himself, endorsed the Cape Coral Republican.

Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp, who previously represented Cape Coral in the House, also backed Giallombardo in the race.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno and State Attorney Amira Fox also endorsed Giallombardo.