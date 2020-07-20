Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Palm Beach County police union revokes Michael Weinstein endorsement in HD 81

2020 Headlines

Judson Sapp amends financial disclosures to show source of campaign loans

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis raises concerns about impossible COVID-19 positives

Headlines Orlando

With COVID-19 results delays, Volusia officials urge express lanes

Headlines South Florida

Daniella Levine Cava promises 'reform' in new Miami-Dade mayoral race TV spot

Coronavirus Headlines

Donald Trump to re-up virus briefings amid lagging polls

Headlines

Palm Beach County police union revokes Michael Weinstein endorsement in HD 81

The groups accused Weinstein of giving contradictory answers on issues involving regulation of police departments.

on

The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBA) renounced its endorsement for Michael Weinstein in House District 81 after they say he gave contradictory answers on issues involving regulating police departments.

The Palm Beach County PBA was one of two first responders unions to endorse Weinstein on July 1 in the Democratic primary for HD 81. Weinstein is one of four candidates competing for the seat.

According to Palm Beach County PBA President John Kazanjian, Weinstein contradicted his responses on the organization’s questionnaire in an interview with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Weinstein called for the “demilitarization” of law enforcement, among other reforms.

Police Officers should have all the proper equipment needed to protect themselves, but that does not necessarily mean wearing fatigues and patrol officers driving unmarked cars,” Weinstein said. “These things can cause distrust and are not necessary for effective law enforcement.”

That Sun-Sentinel interview happened before the PBA offered its endorsement, but after Weinstein submitted his questionnaire. This past Friday, the PBA revoked the endorsement after learning about Weinstein’s answers to the Sun-Sentinel.

The Palm Beach Post elaborated on Kazanjian’s reaction Monday.

“De-escalation? We’re okay with that,” Kazanjian said. “But taking away our unmarked cars? That’s the way we do stuff. That’s a no-brainer for us.”

Weinstein also told the Sun-Sentinel he supports a Citizen Review Board. Kazanjian pushed back against such a panel as well.

In response to the revocation, Weinstein told the Palm Beach Post he attempted to reach out to Kazanjian to clarify his remarks, arguing unmarked cars could play some role in law enforcement activities, but not for standard “community policing.”

“He texted me and called me, but I’m not returning his calls right now,” Kazanjian said in response. “Is he going to deny it? I wish he’d been up front from the start.”

Weinstein is taking on former Rep. Kelly Skidmore for the Democratic nomination in HD 81. Skidmore beat Weinstein in the latest fundraising reports and also leads him in cash on hand.

Republican candidates Saulis Banionis and Silmo Moura have also qualified in the contest. The respective party primaries will be held on Aug. 18.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?