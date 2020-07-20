Palm Beach County police union revokes Michael Weinstein endorsement in HD 81

The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBA) renounced its endorsement for Michael Weinstein in House District 81 after they say he gave contradictory answers on issues involving regulating police departments.

The Palm Beach County PBA was one of two first responders unions to endorse Weinstein on July 1 in the Democratic primary for HD 81. Weinstein is one of four candidates competing for the seat.

According to Palm Beach County PBA President John Kazanjian, Weinstein contradicted his responses on the organization’s questionnaire in an interview with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Weinstein called for the “demilitarization” of law enforcement, among other reforms.

“Police Officers should have all the proper equipment needed to protect themselves, but that does not necessarily mean wearing fatigues and patrol officers driving unmarked cars,” Weinstein said. “These things can cause distrust and are not necessary for effective law enforcement.”

That Sun-Sentinel interview happened before the PBA offered its endorsement, but after Weinstein submitted his questionnaire. This past Friday, the PBA revoked the endorsement after learning about Weinstein’s answers to the Sun-Sentinel.

The Palm Beach Post elaborated on Kazanjian’s reaction Monday.

“De-escalation? We’re okay with that,” Kazanjian said. “But taking away our unmarked cars? That’s the way we do stuff. That’s a no-brainer for us.”

Weinstein also told the Sun-Sentinel he supports a Citizen Review Board. Kazanjian pushed back against such a panel as well.

In response to the revocation, Weinstein told the Palm Beach Post he attempted to reach out to Kazanjian to clarify his remarks, arguing unmarked cars could play some role in law enforcement activities, but not for standard “community policing.”

“He texted me and called me, but I’m not returning his calls right now,” Kazanjian said in response. “Is he going to deny it? I wish he’d been up front from the start.”

Weinstein is taking on former Rep. Kelly Skidmore for the Democratic nomination in HD 81. Skidmore beat Weinstein in the latest fundraising reports and also leads him in cash on hand.

Republican candidates Saulis Banionis and Silmo Moura have also qualified in the contest. The respective party primaries will be held on Aug. 18.