Rick Scott’s grandchildren will be ‘distance learning’ when school starts

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wants schools open, but he said his grandchildren won’t be in them.

On Tuesday’s edition of Varney and Co.. on the Fox Business Network, the first-term Senator from Naples said that while parents should have “choice,” that choice should include distance learning in addition to five days in brick and mortar buildings.

“My daughters are going to be more focused on distance learning right now to make sure their children are safe,” Scott told Varney. “Other parents are going to want to make sure their kids are in the classroom.”

Scott said that parents have their own reasons for sending their kids to school, such as free lunches.

“Some [parents] are going to do it because it’s a way for students to get a subsidized meal, things like that,” Scott said.

The Senator was sure to praise the state’s Education Commissioner, Richard Corcoran, who roiled parents statewide when he ordered schools to open five days when the new school year begins.

Scott’s comments come after his successor distanced himself from the order Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said it wasn’t his call, and acted as if Corcoran had sovereign authority Monday in Orland.

“Well, first of all, I didn’t give any executive order,” the state’s chief executive said.

DeSantis asserted the order came from the Department of Education.

“They have a board, they do different things,” DeSantis told reporters during a question-and-answer session in which he seemed to suggest that on this issue, like the decision to close bars, political appointees somehow got to make unfettered calls about how large economic sectors will go, free of interference from the man who put them in place.

DeSantis, a first-term Republican, continued a trend Monday of trying to distance himself from his previous insistence that schools be open, as was normal pre-coronavirus, five days a week.

While he wants the physical option, he said parents should be “free to choose” and instructors worried about exposure should feel emboldened to “teach virtually or maybe they take a sabbatical.”

The Governor, meanwhile, has attempted to soft sell school reopening, including saying that if his kids were school-aged, First Lady Casey DeSantis would happily send them to brick and mortar schools.

“My own wife, our kids aren’t school-aged yet, I tell her that they’re at zero risk, I have no problem putting them in, and I think that convinced her. She said she would do it too.”