Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida adds 120,000 new unemployment claims in one week

Corona Economics Headlines

As coroanvirus concerns mount, gas prices again drop

Corona Economics Headlines

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?

Corona Economics Headlines

Marco Rubio touts success of Paycheck Protection Program

Corona Economics Headlines

Counties receiving $75M in CARES Act cash for affordable housing

Corona Economics Headlines

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Corona Economics

Florida adds 120,000 new unemployment claims in one week

3.18 million Floridians have now filed for unemployment.

on

Floridians filed more than 120,000 new unemployment claims in the past week as the depths of the coronavirus outbreak linger well into the summer, according Florida Department of Economic Opportunity data released this week.

Total unemployment claims increased to 3.18 million since the pandemic began to sweep through Florida in March, up from 3.06 million the week prior. 

There was a slight slowdown in jobless claims last week, more at the pace of late June and early July. And new claims are far from the 500,000 claims filed weekly in the early months of the economic slowdown.

There were 2.98 million confirmed unique claims for unemployment in the past week, meaning they weren’t duplicates. Of those claims, about 2.7 million have been processed, or about 90.9%.

Some 1.82 million Floridians are now eligible for state or federal unemployment assistance. That’s up from 1.75 million last week. About 1.3 million are eligible for state reemployment assistance, about the same as the week prior. Another 315,448 are eligible for federal pandemic unemployment assistance, a weekly increase of about 10,000. Another 198,969 are eligible for federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, a weekly increase of about 49,100. Some 577,445  Floridians are not eligible for state or federal reemployment assistance.

Another 1.75 million claims have been processed in Florida, about 96.6% of the eligible claims.

In all, $10.89 billion has been paid to claimants in Florida, with $7.94 billion coming from federal pandemic unemployment compensation. Another $334.1 billion has come from federal pandemic unemployment assistance and $148.07 billion from federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.

Florida has paid out about $2.47 billion since the pandemic began. That’s up about $150 million from last week.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Senate Democrat leader flusters progressive candidates by dismissing ‘unwinnable’ races