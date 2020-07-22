Meet Angie Nixon, a Democrat running for House District 14

Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

My first job was as a lifeguard for the City of Jacksonville at Sherwood Pool, located in the heart of District 14.

What was your first job?

The district deserves a representative that will be accessible, ethical and someone they can trust. Not someone that just pops up during election season.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

I spoke with many people that are members of the Democratic Party. All encouraged me to run because the current State Representative does not share our community’s values, nor does she address the community’s needs and concerns.

Who do you count on for advice?

My spiritual leader Jay Harris of The Ville Church.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

The Broner Firm.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

My mom was the first person to donate to my campaign because she believes in me. She also lives in the district and knows I will do a much better job than Rep. Kim Daniels.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Representatives Tracie Davis, Anna Eskamani and Shevrin Jones. They are all elected officials that listen and work for the people in their districts. They are not divisive and they are willing to stand up for what’s right, even if it’s not popular.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

There’s a genuine distrust of elected officials like my opponent and the current incumbent Kim Daniels because of their unwillingness to be transparent and truthful. Daniels has a long history of not showing up at community events in order to answer questions, in addition to admitting that she filed false financial disclosures…now she’s giving away cars and masks. Where is this money coming from? Her church isn’t event registered as a legitimate nonprofit. Not to mention the fact that she’s inaccessible and doesn’t have an office in the district. It’s located downtown in city hall.

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

Three issues that I’m running on are: working to ensure the minimum wage is a living wage, amending the law enforcement Bill of Rights, establishing a citizens review board and the expansion of Medicaid.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

Amending the law enforcement bill of rights.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

What District 14 needs from its Representative is one who is ethical, accessible, and trustworthy. The district needs someone who can craft and get meaningful legislation passed. Someone who will properly assess the needs of the community and provide legislative solutions to those answers.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

I appreciate that Charlie Crist allowed automatic rights restoration.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

If I could amend the Florida Constitution, I would change Title X Chapter 112 regarding the Law Enforcement Bill of Rights. Police brutality is an issue that has persisted through many of the changes we’ve seen in America, and is one itself that needs to change. It is clear, that even an unprecedented national pandemic cannot suppress a record nation and world wide protest in regard to police brutality and Black civil rights. The people have spoken, so I would begin there.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

Yard signs don’t vote, people do.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

Scriptures from the bible. My favorites being:

– “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves.” – Matthew 7:15

– “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up. So then, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to those who are of the household faith.” – Galatians 6:9-10

Where do you get your political news?

Florida Politics, local news stations and Twitter.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

– Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angienixonjax

– Twitter: @angienixon

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

My campaign is one about transparency, truth, and the will of the people. I have been a public servant throughout my life, and I realize through policy we can create effective change that works for everyone, not just a few. I can do better than the current representative.

Hobbies?

I love to binge watch tv with my fiancé. I also enjoy helping him in the kitchen.

Favorite sport and sports team?

I love to watch football and of course my favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars.