Rep. Ted Yoho. Photo via A.G. Gancarski

Ted Yoho walks back AOC confrontation, but questions remain

There was some divergence on what Yoho said Wednesday.

A Congressman from North Central Florida attempted on Wednesday to contextualize and mitigate fallout from an incident with a colleague.

U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, who represents Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, apologized on the House floor for the previous day’s “abrupt” conversation with New York’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

There was some divergence on what Yoho said. Some said he called AOC a “f***ing b**ch.” Yoho said he thought her ideology was “bull sh*t.”

Whatever the case, an emotional Yoho attempted to clean up the “strife” he “injected into an already contentious congress.” However, his comments offered as much self-justification as conciliation.

The Congressman said “the offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding.”

“It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America,” Yoho said, “but that does not mean we should be disrespectful.”

“I will commit to each of you that I will conduct myself from a place of passion and understanding that policy and political disagreement be vigorously debated,” Yoho said, adding that he “cannot apologize for my passion, or loving my God, or my family.”

Whether Yoho’s comments end the discussion remains to be seen. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer compelled his apology. The veteran Maryland Democrat told reporters Yoho’s comments were “despicable and unacceptable.”

For Ocasio-Cortez, a media-savvy 30 year old who is already a leading voice on the American left, the incident led to favorable national media coverage, and an opportunity to dunk on Yoho on Twitter.

“Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, ‘b*tches’ get stuff done,” she wrote.

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

  1. Sonja Fitch

    July 22, 2020 at 10:40 am

    What a lousy excuse for a pathetic old white man you are YOHO!

