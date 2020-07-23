Connect with us

Americans For Prosperity picks Byron Donalds in CD 19 primary

News comes as Club For Growth invests heavily to help Donalds in race.

on

Americans For Prosperity is lining up behind Naples Republican Byron Donalds in a heated Southwest Florida Congressional primary.

“Byron Donalds has been a proven policy champion in his time at the state capitol, fighting to increase access to quality, affordable health care and working to help every Florida family and student have educational freedom,” said Skylar Zander, senior advisor for AFP Action, the group’s political arm.

“We need representatives in Washington who will stand on principle and work to change the status quo.”

As a Florida state lawmaker, Donalds worked with AFP’s Florida chapter on a range of policy issues over the past four years. He earned an ‘A+’ on the organization’s legislative scorecard last session, when the group praised his as a :champion for freedom.”

In particularly, the group has noted Donalds work on issues like school choice. He’s advocated for expansion of opportunity scholarships in the state. Notably, Donalds’ wife, Erika, is a former Collier County School Board member and one of Florida’s most prominent school choice advocates.

“Especially now, Donalds is the right person to lead the charge on reimagining health care to get government barriers out of the way of more patients accessing quality care and opening additional education opportunities so every student can find a school that best fits their individual needs,” Zander said. “We’re proud to endorse Byron Donalds and we encourage Floridians in the 19th district to vote for him on August 18.”

Donalds is one of nine Republicans actively running in Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

He’s one of two lawmakers. The group ended up picking Donalds in the race over Dane Eagle, the sitting House Republican Leader and another ‘A+’ lawmaker based on the organization’s grading.

But what makes the AFP endorsement important in the crowded primary is likely whatever spending comes with it. The organization was founded by brothers and political mega-donors Charles Koch and the late David Koch. The support of the organization has become one of the most coveted endorsements in Republican politics.

For Donalds, the public backing comes on top of the endorsement of Club For Growth, which has since made a six-figure investment in advertising to influence the primary.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

