Joe Biden will headline Miami-Dade Blue Gala next week

This year’s event is going virtual.

on

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party will host its annual Blue Gala virtually on July 29 and 30, and it will feature a number of political leaders and talented entertainers.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will close the final night of the gala with special remarks for the South Florida community, and a variety of local leaders will precede him.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only state-wide elected Democrat in Florida, will speak on Biden’s behalf on July 30, as will U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Miami-Dade County mayoral candidates Alex Penelas and Daniella Levine Cava will engage in a special forum July 30 at 6:20 p.m. just prior to the gala beginning at 7 p.m.

“COVID-19 has changed the face of campaigning and fundraising, but it has also created a new level of importance for county and state elections, as many residents struggle with basic needs and the insufficient response to the crisis,” said Steve Simeonidis, chair of the Miami Dade Democratic Party.

“We hope to provide a platform for some of our local leaders and endorsed candidates to connect with supporters. We have a significant amount of work ahead to ensure voters understand the significance of these elections, and to help them vote safely.”

The event will be live-streamed and comedian Aaron Shapiro will emcee the proceedings.

“I was honored to have been asked to Chair the 2020 Blue Gala,” said Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson.

“This is the most important election of our lifetimes, and Miami-Dade will be pivotal in putting Florida back in the Democratic column and Joe Biden in the White House. I appreciate all of our friends and institutions who have stepped up to support our local party this year, including everyone who helped us retool this event as a virtual event. I salute you all.”

Confirmed performers for Wednesday night include:

Carly Jo Jackson, The Nields, Justine Garcia, Excelsis Percussion Quartet, Kaycee Coulee and Donzii

Confirmed speakers for Wednesday night:

David Richardson, Miami Beach Commissioner and Blue Gala Chair

— Miami-Dade School Board candidates:  MarieFlore Lindor Latortue, Lucia BaezGeller, Mara Zapata and Nancy Lawther

Eileen Higgins, Miami-Dade County Commissioner District 5

Cindy Lerner, Former Pinecrest Mayor and candidate for Miami-Dade County Commissioner District 7

— Rep. candidates: Franccesca CestiBrowne, Clint Barras and Ricky Junquera

— Rep. Dotie Joseph

Confirmed performers for Thursday night:

Kimberley Locke, HuDost, Robbie Elias, Venis Tiarra, Carla Bordonada, Walshy Fire, Oigo, Richard Blanco, Travis Knapp

Confirmed speakers for Thursday night:

Terrie Rizzo, Florida Democratic Party Chair

— Rep. Javier Fernandez

— Rep. Nick Duran

— Rep. Cindy Polo

— Rep. Kionne McGhee, House Minority leader

Nikki Fried, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services

— U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala,

Joe Biden, U.S. Presidential candidate and former Vice President

Spencer Fordin grew up in Port Washington, N.Y. and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. Before working for FloridaPolitics.com, he spent 16 seasons with MLB.com and nearly three years as a general assignment reporter in the Cayman Islands. You can reach Spencer at SpencerFordin@gmail.com.

  1. jon

    July 23, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    He will not even know where he is!

