‘Watching liberals tear down our country is hard to take’: Jay Trumbull drops new TV ad

Republican Rep. Jay Trumbull released a new TV ad Thursday claiming that a “strong dose of panhandle values” is what the country needs in response to recent waves of civil unrest in America’s streets.

The 30-second ad features Trumbull speaking over images from the Minnesota riots and contrasting them with various clips of the candidate handling a firearm, meeting with veterans and eating Chick-fil-A.

“You know, watching liberals tear down our country is hard to take,” the video begins. ” What America needs more than ever is a strong dose of Panhandle values. “Faith, family, freedom and respect for the warriors who sacrificed for that freedom.”

The video continues with Trumbull spotlighting his prior accomplishments from his 2014 term representing House District 6.

“Socialism doesn’t work for anyone,” Trumbull adds.”That’s why I’ve defended our constitutional rights, cut regulation, and spoke up for the unborn. Let’s Keep America Great the Bay County way.”

Trumbull is Auburn University graduate and a member of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce whose family roots have dug into the bottled water and water conditioning business for over 4 generations.

He is campaigning for reelection against Republican candidate Steven Linne

The primary winner will go on to face Democratic hopeful Alicia Bays.

“Bay County has always been a place where faith, family, and freedom are prized, and I’m so proud to call it home,” Trumbull said in a statement. “Left-wing anarchists and cowardly politicians are running rampant over those values in other parts of the country, but I’ll always stand with our hardworking and freedom-loving neighbors to make sure that never happens here.”

House District 6 covers all of coastal Bay County, including Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven and Mexico Beach.