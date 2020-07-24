Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

'Watching liberals tear down our country is hard to take': Jay Trumbull drops new TV ad

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Lauren Melo charges onto airwaves

2020 Headlines

Fraternal Order of Police backs Republican Amanda Makki in CD 13

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.24.20

Headlines RNC

Donald Trump cancels Republican National Convention in Jacksonville

Headlines RNC

Cancellation of RNC in Jacksonville likely dodged massive protests
Jay Trumbull qualifies by petition for the 2020 ballot.

Headlines

‘Watching liberals tear down our country is hard to take’: Jay Trumbull drops new TV ad

“Socialism doesn’t work for anyone.”

on

Republican Rep. Jay Trumbull released a new TV ad Thursday claiming that a “strong dose of panhandle values” is what the country needs in response to recent waves of civil unrest in America’s streets.

The 30-second ad features Trumbull speaking over images from the Minnesota riots and contrasting them with various clips of the candidate handling a firearm, meeting with veterans and eating Chick-fil-A.

“You know, watching liberals tear down our country is hard to take,” the video begins. ” What America needs more than ever is a strong dose of Panhandle values. “Faith, family, freedom and respect for the warriors who sacrificed for that freedom.”

The video continues with Trumbull spotlighting his prior accomplishments from his 2014 term representing House District 6.

“Socialism doesn’t work for anyone,” Trumbull adds.”That’s why I’ve defended our constitutional rights, cut regulation, and spoke up for the unborn. Let’s Keep America Great the Bay County way.”

Trumbull is Auburn University graduate and a member of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce whose family roots have dug into the bottled water and water conditioning business for over 4 generations.

He is campaigning for reelection against Republican candidate Steven Linne

The primary winner will go on to face Democratic hopeful Alicia Bays.

“Bay County has always been a place where faith, family, and freedom are prized, and I’m so proud to call it home,” Trumbull said in a statement. “Left-wing anarchists and cowardly politicians are running rampant over those values in other parts of the country, but I’ll always stand with our hardworking and freedom-loving neighbors to make sure that never happens here.”

House District 6 covers all of coastal Bay County, including Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven and Mexico Beach.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After his time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

‘We need your help’: Florida breweries beg Gov. DeSantis, Sec. Beshears to let them reopen