Fraternal Order of Police backs Republican Amanda Makki in CD 13

The Fraternal Order of Police is endorsing Amanda Makki in her run for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

The Florida State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police has nearly 20,000 members in 100 local divisions. The two lodges in Pinellas County chose to endorse Makki’s candidacy, believing she will stand against recent movements calling to defund the police.

“Our communities need protection. With frightening rhetoric to assaulting our law enforcement, both physically and financially, Pinellas County officers need a strong voice to advocate for their integrity,” Makki said in a news release. “Our police officers, and their loved ones, have my word to stand for law and order.”

Makki formerly served as Senior Health Advisor to Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The Republican candidate has a growing list of endorsements for her run, including a significant list of military veterans. These include Sen. Joni Ernst, who is the first female combat veteran elected to serve in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, U.S. Rep Neal Dunn and combat veteran Robert O’Neill.

She has also received similar support from local leaders including Republican state Rep. James Grant, Treasure Island Mayor Larry Lunn and Belleair Bluffs Mayor Chris Arbutine.

Makki is preparing for the Republican primaries, where she is running against five other candidates, including George Buck, Anna Paulina Luna, Sheila Griffin and Sharon Newby. Makki is leading in the primary polls.

The winner of the Aug. 18 primary election will have to run against incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist for the November general election.