Connect with us

2020 Headlines

FDP digital ad slams Carlos Giménez for vetoing police oversight panel

2020 Headlines

Nikki Fried endorses Oz Vazquez over Pam Keith in CD 18 Democratic primary

2020 Headlines

Fraternal Order of Police backs Republican Amanda Makki in CD 13

2020 Headlines

Americans For Prosperity picks Byron Donalds in CD 19 primary

2020 Headlines

Casey Askar, yet to produce discharge papers, won't provide further details about Marine service

2020 Headlines

More Florida voters plan to vote by mail than ever, but Republican voters hold less faith those votes will count

2020

FDP digital ad slams Carlos Giménez for vetoing police oversight panel

Mayor Giménez said he would approve a review board if county employees were exempt from subpoenas.

on

The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) is out with a new 15-second digital ad targeting Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez for vetoing a civilian oversight panel to review police actions.

The Miami-Dade County Commission approved the panel last week. Giménez vetoed the measure — along with a proposal to put the issue to voters in November — over concerns the body’s subpoena power was too broad.

Giménez is now running for Congress in Florida’s 26th Congressional District. Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell currently holds the seat.

“We must be able to hold our community servants accountable, but ‘Corrupt Carlos’ Giménez just voted against an oversight board who could keep police accountable to the people,” the ad’s narrator begins.

“No more corruption. No more ‘Corrupt Carlos.'”

Giménez said he would approve a review board if county employees were exempt from subpoenas. “I am hopeful the Board will reconsider Commissioner Barbara Jordan’s reworked legislation that removes the subpoena power provision for County employees and elected officials,” Giménez said.

He may not get much of a choice. The board approved the measure by an 8-5 margin, meaning the Commission cannot override the Mayor’s veto.

However, the measure to put the decision to voters via a November referendum earned 10 supporters. Should commissioners hold to their original votes, they could override the veto and give residents a chance to amend the county’s charter.

In a recent statement, Mucarsel-Powell said she was “profoundly disappointed” in Giménez’ votes.

“Reform requires accountability and transparency, which can only be achieved through a civilian oversight board that is independent and has subpoena power,” Mucarsel-Powell added. “Mayor Giménez’ veto blatantly disrespects the Miami-Dade residents who are crying out for accountability — it’s clear he could not be more out of touch.”

Commissioner Jordan did voice support for a panel with more constrained subpoena power. It’s unclear whether the Commission will revisit that proposal.

Giménez also vetoed a proposed civilian oversight board for police conduct in 2018. FDP spokeswoman Karla Alvarado called out Giménez for doing so again.

“Corrupt Carlos Giménez has failed over and over to address public demands for accountability in the Miami-Dade Police Department,” Alvarado said.

“While Giménez own record of corruption demonstrates he could care less about any form of transparency, Miami-Dade residents deserve much better than his incompetent leadership.”

The state party is going after Giménez to protect the incumbent Mucarsel-Powell. Mucarsel-Powell herself said she expects the race to be “one of the toughest” in the nation.

Mucarsel-Powell won the seat in 2018 by 2 percentage points. The DCCC placed the incumbent in its Frontline Program, which funnels resources to potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbents in the House.

Giménez is competing against Omar Blanco for the GOP nomination in CD 26.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

‘We need your help’: Florida breweries beg Gov. DeSantis, Sec. Beshears to let them reopen