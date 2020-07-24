Connect with us

Joe Biden vows not to abandon people in states hard-hit by coronavirus. Image via AP.

Joe Biden campaign to host series of Florida-focused organizing events this weekend

Series of virtual events aims to pump up voters 100 days from election.

Joe Biden’s campaign will host a series of organizing events in Florida this weekend. And some of Florida’s most prominent Democratic politicians will be part of the virtual efforts.

For events across Florida, members of the public who want to attend are asked to RSVP at least two hours in advance.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch and state Sen. Bobby Powell will host a Palm Beach County Organizing Event on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida’s only Democrat holding statewide office, will be a part of the Sarasota Organizing Event at 11 a.m.

The Gainesville Organizing Event at noon will include appearances by former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and wife Grace, as well as state Reps. Clovis Watson and Anna Eskamani.

Deutch will be back in the mix for a Broward Organizing event, which will also include appearances by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and state Sen. Perry Thurston. The event also takes place at noon.

State Rep. Tracie Davis will be the guest of honor at a Jacksonville Organizing Event at 1 p.m.

State Sen. Janet Cruz and Rep. Fentrice Driskell will be a part of the Tampa Organizing Event at 2 p.m.

And state Sen. Annette Taddeo and House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee will head up another 2 p.m. meeting, this one the Miami Organizing Event.

The events will all be video-conference affairs, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series on online meetings marks a step up in Democrats’ efforts to win Florida in this year’s Presidential Election.

The 29 electoral votes in the Sunshine State have been viewed by many as a must-win by either side. As has been the case now for decades, Florida right now is the largest true battleground state, according to most prognosticators, though Biden has also stepped up efforts in rightward-leaning Texas.

A poll commissioners by Florida Politics released this week shows Biden leading President Donald Trump 50% to 44% in the incumbent’s adopted home state.

The organizing events are timed a day ahead of the 100-day mark from the November election.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

