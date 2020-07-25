Connect with us

Irv Slosberg self-funding spree continues, as outside money still favors Tina Polsky

Hillsborough County struggles with ongoing high COVID-19 positivity rate as Pinellas continues downturn

126 people confirmed dead as another 12K test positive for COVID-19

Federal agents use tear gas to clear Portland protest

Super PAC ad paints Dane Eagle as RINO suck-up

Donald Trump plays on fears in play for the suburbs

Slosberg has now put more than $780,000 of his own funds into the race.

on

Former Rep. Irv Slosberg is pouring another $272,000 of his own money into the race for Senate District 29, as he attempts to self-fund his way to victory in the Democratic primary.

Slosberg picked up just $25 in independent contributions, as he’s largely shirked outside money during his run. He’s now dumped more than $780,000 of his own funds into the race as he battles Rep. Tina Polsky for the Democratic nomination.

Polsky secured nearly $69,000 during the period between her campaign and political committee as Slosberg continues to focus on self-funding.

Slosberg has been spending heavily, with the most recent financial reports showing his campaign burning through more than $200,000 in the one-week span covering July 11 through July 17.

The Slosberg campaign spent more than $110,000 on a direct mail campaign via JG Strategies. The company secured another $10,000 for management services. That follows more than $100,000, also to JG Strategies, for mailers in the last reporting period.

Another $68,000 went to Randi Gold PR & Strategic Media for a media buy, building on the more than $100,000 Slosberg sent to that firm in the previous reporting period.

Polsky’s campaign added $8,600. Her political committee, Americans for Progress, pulled in another $60,000. A large chunk of that PC money — $50,000 — came courtesy of the Florida Education Association Advocacy Fund.

Polsky also spent big during the period, dropping nearly $109,000. More than $60,000 went toward Victory Political Mail for a political mail campaign. Polsky’s PC also spent close to $32,000 on mail media consulting with Premier Marketing and Consulting.

Slosberg will maintain a cash on hand lead due to his willingness to plunge his own wealth into the campaign. He has $195,000 remaining in his war chest, while Polsky retains nearly $40,000.

First-time candidate Brian Andrew Norton has also filed as a Republican in the left-leaning district. He added just over $2,600 in his most recent financial reports and has around $16,000 in cash on hand.

Norton is far behind his Democratic contenders. Norton is unopposed on the Republican side, however, meaning he will compete in the general election.

The Democratic contest will be one of the hardest-fought Senate primaries in the state this cycle. Sen. Kevin Rader announced in May he would forego a second term, leaving the seat open.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, July 24 deadline to report all financial activities through July 17. Polsky and Slosberg will face off in the Aug. 18 Democratic primary.

SD 29 spans parts of Palm Beach County including South Bay, Belle Glade and Wellington. The district also dips into Broward County.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

