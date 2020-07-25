Connect with us

Internal poll shows Dane Eagle narrowly leading CD 19 field

Eagle’s lead is within the poll’s margin of error.

on

An internal poll from Dane Eagle’s campaign shows him leading the field in Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

The survey, conducted by Gainesville-based Data Targeting, shows that if the Republican primary were held today, 23% of respondents would vote for the Cape Coral lawmaker.

Behind Eagle, the poll shows 21% favoring state Rep. Byron Donalds, 19% supporting Naples physician William Figlesthaler, 15% choosing Naples businessman Casey Askar and 14% uncertain.

Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson landed in single digits with 6% of the vote. Disabilities activist Darren Aquino, Ave Maria law grad Christy McLaughlin and former Minnesota lawmaker Dan Severson all register 1% support. Collier County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Kowal didn’t register any support.

The poll, conducted July 23, included responses from 282 voters. Pollsters report a margin of error of 5.7%. That’s a margin larger that Eagle’s lead over his two closest opponents in the poll.

Internal polls should be taken with a grain of salt. However, no other campaign has publicly shared results on their own internal surveys in the race, though several hinted they at least have access to such data.

Notably, Eagle’s internal poll showed similar results among the same top four candidates as a St. Pete Polls survey Florida Politics commissioned, which showed Askar leading, followed by Donalds, Figlesthaler and Eagle. The poll was taken on July 6, ahead of a barrage of negative attention on other candidates.

Eagle, while trailing behind self-funders Askar and Figlesthaler in cash on hand, leads both in outside donations as of the end of the second quarter. He holds a cash advantage over Donalds, the only candidate to have raised more in outside contributions.

Eagle also recently released his first television ad, one drawing contrast between himself and opponents regarding experience in elected office.

 

Eagle Internal Poll 7-23-20 by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

