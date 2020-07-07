Connect with us

Latest poll: Casey Askar, Byron Donalds lead crowded primary in CD 19

Donald Trump donors among early recipients of coronavirus loans

Florida congressional candidate K.W. Miller goes on bizarre Twitter rant linking Beyonce to George Soros

James Grant latest backer of Amanda Makki's CD 13 campaign

Vern Buchanan has now raised more than $3 million for reelection

Latest poll: Casey Askar, Byron Donalds lead crowded primary in CD 19

William Figlesthaler, Dane Eagle trail outside margin of error.

on

Naples businessman Casey Askar holds the lead in a crowded Republican field vying in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. That’s according to a St. Pete Polls survey, commissioned by Florida Politics, that shows lawmaker Byron Donalds in a strong second place.

The poll of likely Republican voters in the district pegged Askar’s support just above 30%. Donalds was the favorite of nearly 26% of voters. St. Pete Polls reports a margin of error of 4.3%.

Dr. William Figlesthaler came in third with under 16%. House Republican Leader Dane Eagle sits in fourth with under 8%, ahead of Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson at around 5%. But with only 12% of respondents undecided, the results suggest any path to victory for these candidates means cutting into Askar’s or Donalds’ support.

Rounding out the field, disabilities activist Darren Aquino and recent Ave Maria law grad Christy McLaughlin tied for 6th place, with under 2% each. Collier County Sheriff’s deputy Daniel Kowal and former Minnesota lawmaker Dan Severson received support from less than 1% of poll respondents.

The poll, conducted by automated phone call on July 6, included responses from 508 voters in the district.

The results confirmed the top four candidates indicated by fundraising, though in a different order.

Askar, who boasted a significant cash lead at the end of the first quarter, holds top position in the poll as well.  But Donalds finished the quarter with less cash on hand than Figlesthaler or Eagle, yet polls within the margin of error of Askar.

“We knew we could never match the self-funders throwing in millions of dollars, but that we didn’t have to,” said Brad Herold, a consultant for Donalds. “As soon as voters were introduced to Byron they’d resonate to his message and that’s what’s happening. President Trump was right when he said Byron has a tremendous future.”

Figlesthaler, the other significant self-funder in the race aside from Askar, spent the most on broadcast advertisement ahead of the poll— around $1.13 million to date. Askar has spent $1.12 million.

In contrast, Donalds spent about $32,000 and Eagle $31,000. Henderson and Kowal each spent under $1,000 on broadcast.

Of course, Club for Growth, which endorsed Donalds, also booked more than $1 million in air time and kicked that off with ads boosting Donalds.

The spending by Figlesthaler, on air since before Askar entered the race, has kept him ahead of other elected officials.

The results suggest problems for Eagle and Henderson. The long-time elected officials entered the race hopeful name recognition would put them at the top of the field early on. Both also hoped to benefit from the exit of Heather Fitzenhagen, another elected official well known in Lee County who dropped out to run for state Senate. But Donalds, who has served in Collier County the past four years, was the only sitting official to come in with support greater than or competitive with the self-funders in the race.

Notably, the results put three Collier County candidates atop the field despite the lion’s share of CD 19 voters residing in Lee County.

Stpetepolls 2020 Cd19rep July6 q28gt by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

Jacob Ogles

