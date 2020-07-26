Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly hints at possible run for Governor or U.S. Senate

Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly may have some bigger moves in his future.

Jolly, the U.S. Rep. for Florida’s 13th Congressional District from 2014 to 2017, indicated on Twitter Sunday morning that he’s considering a run for Florida Governor or the U.S. Senate in 2022.

A tweet from TV personality Lea Black kicked off the idea. Black, a member of the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami, tweeted that she thought Jolly should run for Governor.

And Jolly, about five hours later, replied to her tweet.

“Thank you Lea. Very kind,” he tweeted at 7:05 a.m. “Haven’t ruled it out, but strongly considering the U.S. Senate seat in ’22. Will consider whether either is the right decision and decide about this time next year. For now, I’m loving the time at home with our little one! Many thanks.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio will be on the ballot in 2022.

Jolly, a former Republican, switched to be an Independent in 2018, and he indicated elsewhere on Twitter Sunday that he is not likely to return to his old party.

He replied to a comment critical of the GOP by saying, “Fully agree. Not going back.”

Jolly was defeated by Rep. Charlie Crist in the 2016 election. He tweeted Sunday morning that one of the biggest obstacles to mounting a campaign for higher office would be financing it.

“Honestly, the role of money – big money – may be the single greatest discouragement to running,” he tweeted at 7:58 a.m. “It’s just an awful indictment of today’s politics. Encouraging side is seeing recent success of small dollar campaigns. That’s the way to go.”