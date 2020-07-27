Last Call for 7.27.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politic

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Associated Industries of Florida announced its first round of state legislative endorsements Monday.

“While the pandemic may have changed many things about campaigns this election cycle, it has not diminished the need for Floridians to understand candidates’ priorities and stances on important issues. For this reason, AIF felt it was important to continue our long-held tradition of reviewing and speaking at length with candidates so that we can help better inform the business community about who will fight for their interests,” AIF President and CEO Tom Feeney said.

“Today, we are proud to announce the first round of AIF’s 2020 endorsements for Florida Senate and House candidates running for election this November,” he continued. “These candidates share many of the same values as hardworking entrepreneurs and we believe they are the best suited to help Florida’s business community recover and rebuild as our economy rebounds from this economic downturn.”

The AIF list includes 89 candidates, most of them incumbents. Of the 74 House endorsements, 61 went to sitting lawmakers. Likewise, seven of the 15 Senate nods went to reelection campaigns.

Still, the business group weighed in on some of the most competitive races this cycle.

AIF is backing former Republican Rep. Jason Brodeur in SD9 and current GOP Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez in SD 39. In both districts, Democrats are hoping the lack of an incumbent will help them get a flip. In SD 27, the pick is Republican Rep. Ray Rodrigues, who is in a contentious primary against Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen.

Former Republican Rep. Bob Cortes is among the standouts on the House list. He is running to retake HD 30, a seat he held for two terms before losing to now-Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil two years ago.

“As Election Day approaches, we encourage our fellow Floridians to support these AIF-endorsed Florida Senate and House candidates knowing they are committed to helping create an environment where Florida’s businesses can thrive and come back stronger than before,” Feeney said.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 427,698 FL residents (+8,854 since Sunday)

— 5,049 Non-FL residents (+38 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 3,417 Travel related

— 110,920 Contact with a confirmed case

— 3,394 Both

— 309,967 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 24,332 in FL

Deaths:

— 6,049 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Sunday:

Total claims: 3,318,917

— Confirmed unique claims: 3,121,066

— Claim verification queue: 88,607

— Claims processed: 3,034,459

— Claims paid: 1,801,144 (+6,675 since Thursday)

Total paid out: $11.89 billion (+$440 million since Thursday)

Quote of the Day

“I want people of the state to know that we’re going to continue to make sure the resources are there to ensure that anyone in Florida impacted by the coronavirus will have the same level of care that any of us would want a family member of ours to have.” — Vice President Mike Pence, during a roundtable discussion in Miami.

Bill Day’s Latest

