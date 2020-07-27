Connect with us

Headlines Orlando

Orange County GOP to host in-person U.S. Grant Victory Convention

Headlines Tampa Bay

With schools planning to reopen, Hillsborough, Pinellas both show COVID-19 spread among children

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida records 6,000th COVID-19 death

2020 Headlines

Republican-backed poll shows Carlos Giménez making things competitive in CD 26

Headlines Tallahassee

FSU announces anti-racism task force, removes statue of Francis Eppes

Headlines Presidential

'My grandmother didn't matter': Joe Biden bashes Donald Trump virus response to 'older Americans'

Headlines

Orange County GOP to host in-person U.S. Grant Victory Convention

Masks won’t be required, though they also won’t be discouraged.

on

The Orange County Republican Party is planning an in-person gathering for its annual Central Florida U.S. Grant Republican Victory Convention Saturday in Orlando.

The event had been postponed since March because of the coronavirus crisis and was reconfigured as a dinner to maximize social distancing. It is now set for the Rosen Plaza Hotel at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Marc Lotter, director of strategic communicants for President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign, will headline the gala. In addition, at least 21 local Republican candidates have committed to participate, offering brief addresses on their campaigns for offices ranging from Congress to county commission seats in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.

“We are practicing social distancing and have safety protocols in place,” said Orange County Republican Chairman Charles Hart.

Those protocols include spreading an estimated 114 guests across a room normally set up to accommodate 1,000 people, with five people seated at 10-foot diameter tables.

Masks won’t be required, though they also won’t be discouraged, Hart said. He is one of three Republicans, along with Rep. Anthony Sabatini John Stemberger, and Charles Hart, who are suing Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings over his executive order that everyone wear face masks in public, charging that government does not have the authority to force people to wear masks. That suit was filed in June.

Though the Orange County Republican Executive Committee hosted a barbecue event on July 4, the convention will be the first major political party gathering in months since the coronavirus crisis essentially shut down such activities in late March.

Among candidates expected to attend are those seeking the August 18 primary nomination to run in Florida’s 7th Congressional District, Leo Valentin, Yukong Zhao, and Richard Goble; three of four seeking the primary nomination in Florida’s 9th Congressional District, Jose Castillo, Bill Olson, and Chris Wright; and both candidates seeking the primary nomination in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, Willie Montague and Vennia Francois.

“This is a showcase for our candidates, to be able to get them before the public,” Hart said.

“Besides being a showcase for our candidates, this is the Orange County Republican Party actually employing people, helping people stay employed, helping to support our way of life here in Orlando,” he added. “And we believe we are going to rise again. Orlando will rise again. And we’re leading the way.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. S.B. Anthony

    July 27, 2020 at 11:37 am

    Great! Let ’em pack the halls, with lots of back patting and hand shaking in close proximity!
    Then, maybe lots of one-on-ones in the White House with the “president.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?