‘My grandmother didn’t matter’: Joe Biden bashes Donald Trump virus response to ‘older Americans’

With America’s battle with COVID-19 continuing, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee continues to bet voters don’t like Donald Trump‘s approach.

The Joe Biden campaign kicked off the week with two ads tailored to “older Americans,” with one spot outlining the Trump administration’s failures and a second ad discussing how the Biden agenda will “give older Americans peace of mind and independence.”

The spots are part of a $15 million spend over the next week. They will run in Florida and other battleground states, including Nevada, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Most of the buy will pay for television spots.

“Didn’t Matter,” which will have a Spanish version air in Florida and Arizona, is a 60-second ad with a tinkly piano and a tearjerker message, in which a woman described how things “spiraled downward” after her grandmother got sick from the disease, dying alone in a hospital.

The narrator lays the blame at the feet of the President.

“There was a lack of leadership. A lack of responsibility. And a lack of resources. I felt like our elderly have not been a priority to this administration.”

“My grandmother didn’t matter,” she said, before breaking down into tears.

The second spot, “Dignity,” is not slated for television at this point. At just fifteen seconds long, it will target older voters on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The “complimentary digital ad,” asserts the Biden campaign, will show “how Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ agenda will give older Americans peace of mind and independence.”

“Everyone’s entitled to be treated with dignity. Everyone,” the candidate says in a voiceover.

The ad buys come at a time when some polling is showing that older cohorts, which embraced the President four years ago in his campaign, are in play this time around.

A Quinnipiac survey released last week, a poll weighted heavily toward Democrats, showed Biden leading among voters over the age of 50, though within the margin of error.

Whether that holds up in November is uncertain, but what’s clear is the Biden campaign believes older voters are in play in Florida and other battleground states.