Fishing captains, guides endorse Dane Eagle

A coalition of charter boat captains, including novelist Randy Wayne White, endorsed Cape Coral Republican Dane Eagle for Congress.

White even threw some shade at the last three Congressmen to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

“Southwest Florida’s water quality issues are complex. There are no bumper sticker cures, and Dane Eagle understands this,” White said.

“Our District hasn’t had competent representation in Congress for nearly a decade (since Connie Mack IV), and I’m convinced that Dane is an excellent choice. He has already proven that he can get things done in Tallahassee. In Washington, I believe we can count on Dane to deliver the critical funding needed to begin restoring our water quality.“

Eagle, one of nine Republicans running in the race, serves now as House Republican Leader.

The open seat has drawn a crowd of candidates to succeed Rep. Francis Rooney, formerly CEO of Rooney Holdings and one in a series of self-funded or high-profile candidates to hold the seat. Rooney was preceded by former Hayed Lemmerz CEO Curt Clawson, who followed radio host Trey Radel into the job.

Of course, the list of endorsements also boosts up a political power of note in the waterfront district. Groups like Captains for Clean Water have developed out-sized clout in policy-making discussions about water, though as a nonprofit that group cannot issue endorsements.

List of local captains dubbed Captains for Dane isn’t related but draws support from the same industry. The group is headed by one Captain Cathy Eagle, a prominent guide in the region and Dane’s mother.

Her predictable support comes alongside 32 other local captains.

“I’m proud to have the support of so many men and women that rely on our waterways to make their livings. This is a group that I will look to for real-time input and advice on our water quality issues,” Dane Eagle said. “Being born and raised right here in Southwest Florida, I grew up on the water and understand the importance it has to our quality of life and economy.”

Eagle in the House has long pushed for restoration projects, including working with Gov. Ron DeSantis and committing more than $1.3 billion toward the Everglades and other environmental efforts.