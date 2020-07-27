Ana Maria Rodriguez nabs Monroe County Sheriff’s endorsement in SD 39

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay is supporting Republican candidate Ana Maria Rodriguez in the open contest for Senate District 39.

That district covers all of Monroe County and part of southern Miami-Dade County. Ramsay’s endorsement comes just one week after Rodriguez secured support from the South Florida Police Benevolent Association (SFLPBA), which represents law enforcement and corrections officers from Miami-Dade and Monroe counties

“Ana Maria Rodriguez is a champion for the law enforcement community and for the people of Monroe County,” Ramsay said in a Monday statement.

“She is the only candidate in this race that we can count on to support our law enforcement officers and their families. Her voice in the Florida Senate will be critical to securing the resources needed to keep the Keys safe for our children, families, and visitors. I am proud to give her my full endorsement.”

Ramsay first won election to the Monroe County Sheriff role in 2012. He began his career with the Sheriff’s department in 1987.

Rodriguez currently represents House District 105, but is leaving that seat after just one term in a bid to replace outgoing GOP Sen. Anitere Flores.

Rodriguez is unopposed on the Republican side. Rep. Javier Fernández and Daniel Horton-Diaz, a former District Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, are competing for the Democratic nomination. Non-party affiliated candidate Celso Alfonso has also qualified.

“I’m proud to be endorsed by Sheriff Rick Ramsay,” Rodriguez said. “Sheriff Ramsay’s steadfast leadership, commitment to the rule of law, and dedication to the people of Monroe County is unmatched. I am honored to have his support and I look forward to serving the people of Monroe County alongside him.”

The SD 39 race is one of the highest-profile Senate races in the state. Democrats believe they can steal a seat from Republicans this November. Senate GOP leadership, meanwhile, courted Rodriguez to run in an effort to hold onto their 23-17 majority.

Rodriguez holds a fundraising lead, though Fernández has worked to close that gap in recent months.