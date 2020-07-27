Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Ana Maria Rodriguez nabs Monroe County Sheriff's endorsement in SD 39

2020 Headlines

Fishing captains, guides endorse Dane Eagle

Headlines Jax

'This happened so fast': Lenny Curry talks the rise and fall of the Jacksonville RNC

APolitical Headlines

2 MLB games postponed as Miami Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Federal Headlines

Donna Shalala rips Mike Pence ahead of Miami visit

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Florida Chamber releases second wave of House endorsements
Ana Maria Rodriguez on the campaign trail

Headlines

Ana Maria Rodriguez nabs Monroe County Sheriff’s endorsement in SD 39

The endorsement comes just one week after the South Florida PBA endorsed Rodriguez.

on

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay is supporting Republican candidate Ana Maria Rodriguez in the open contest for Senate District 39.

That district covers all of Monroe County and part of southern Miami-Dade County. Ramsay’s endorsement comes just one week after Rodriguez secured support from the South Florida Police Benevolent Association (SFLPBA), which represents law enforcement and corrections officers from Miami-Dade and Monroe counties

“Ana Maria Rodriguez is a champion for the law enforcement community and for the people of Monroe County,” Ramsay said in a Monday statement.

“She is the only candidate in this race that we can count on to support our law enforcement officers and their families. Her voice in the Florida Senate will be critical to securing the resources needed to keep the Keys safe for our children, families, and visitors. I am proud to give her my full endorsement.”

Ramsay first won election to the Monroe County Sheriff role in 2012. He began his career with the Sheriff’s department in 1987.

Rodriguez currently represents House District 105, but is leaving that seat after just one term in a bid to replace outgoing GOP Sen. Anitere Flores.

Rodriguez is unopposed on the Republican side. Rep. Javier Fernández and Daniel Horton-Diaz, a former District Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, are competing for the Democratic nomination. Non-party affiliated candidate Celso Alfonso has also qualified.

“I’m proud to be endorsed by Sheriff Rick Ramsay,” Rodriguez said. “Sheriff Ramsay’s steadfast leadership, commitment to the rule of law, and dedication to the people of Monroe County is unmatched. I am honored to have his support and I look forward to serving the people of Monroe County alongside him.”

The SD 39 race is one of the highest-profile Senate races in the state. Democrats believe they can steal a seat from Republicans this November. Senate GOP leadership, meanwhile, courted Rodriguez to run in an effort to hold onto their 23-17 majority.

Rodriguez holds a fundraising lead, though Fernández has worked to close that gap in recent months.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?