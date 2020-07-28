Janet Long earns trio of endorsements, leads in race against Larry Ahern

Pinellas County Commission incumbent Janet Long earned a trio of endorsements from the Pinellas Realtor Organization, the Sierra Club and the West Central Florida Labor Council.

The Democratic incumbent has held the at-large District 1 seat since 2012.

The Sierra Club credits its endorsement to Long’s regional work on environmental issues in Pinellas County.

“We are proud to endorse Janet C. Long, one of Tampa Bay’s strongest advocates for environmental policy and planning,” said Sierra Club spokesperson Dan Huber in a news release. “She has proven that sustainability and resiliency are compatible with and do not detract from economic growth and she is poised to continue her regional leadership on environmental issues.”

Long, who faces reelection this year, worked with Congresswoman Kathy Castor over the past year on identifying challenges facing Pinellas County.

Last year, she traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in discussions on sea level rise, flooding and climate change with senior counsel to the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, which Castor chairs with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Pinellas Realtor Organization supports Long for her history of public service, respect for property rights, commitment to economic development and understanding of the real estate industry.

“Commissioner Long has made it her career to look out for neighborhoods across Pinellas. We are proud to stand with her on Election Day,” said PRO President Cyndee Haydon in a news release.

Long previously served on the Seminole City Council from 2002 to 2006 and as a Representative in Florida House District 51 from 2006 to 2010.

She faces Republican Larry Ahern for the seat.

Ahern previously served Florida’s 66th District in northwestern Pinellas County from 2012 to 2018, and in Florida’s 51st district from 2010 to 2012, giving him name recognition in the area.

Despite Ahern’s presence in local politics, Long continues to lead in campaign fundraising, raising $4,400 in the most recent period spanning July 11 through July 17, and totaling $94,345 in contributions since the start of her campaign.

Ahern, on the other hand, raised just $1,100 in the most recent period, bringing his contributions to $18,645, including $6,500 in candidate loans.