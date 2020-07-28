Sybrina Fulton narrows funding gap in County Commission race

Miami-Dade County Commission candidate Sybrina Fulton outpaced her District 1 competitor Oliver Gilbert III in fundraising in recent weeks, but Gilbert maintains significant advantages in both funds raised and cash on hand.

Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, raised a total of $464,651 during the campaign, hauling in $40,940 from June 27 to July 10 and another $10,655 from July 11 to July 17.

The Fulton campaign has spent a total of $369,838, leaving $93,813 on hand.

Fulton spent $102,002 from June 27 to July 10 — including $33,001 to Bergman Zwerdling Direct for design and production services — and an additional $36,310 from July 11 to July 17.

Gilbert, the Mayor of Miami Gardens, raised a total of $503,945 during the campaign, and he’s spent just $286,863. That leaves $217,082 on hand, more than twice Fulton’s remaining total.

Gilbert spent $72,897 from June 27 to July 10 and another $8,975 from July 11 to July 17.

He raised $11,500 from June 27 to July 10 and $9,560 from July 11 to July 17.

Gilbert, who is currently serving his second term as Miami Gardens Mayor, paid $29,960 to TLE Analytics LLC on June 30 for a radio ad buy and a total of $22,931 to Image Plus Graphics for printing between June 27 and July 10.

The two candidates are vying to replace Commissioner Barbara Jordan. The race began with a gigantic funding disparity, as Gilbert led Fulton by $165,150 last February and by more than $300,000 at one point in September.

Fulton made a huge dent in that difference by raising $159,388 from 4,989 donors between June 1 and June 12, and she also raised $46,199 in the period between June 13 and June 26.

She also spent $71,588 between June 1 and June 12 and another $25,088 between June 13 and June 26. Gilbert spent $48,634 and $27,373 on his campaign during the corresponding periods.

Gilbert, a graduate of Florida A&M University and University of Miami Law School, served on the Miami Gardens City Council from 2008 to 2012 before running for Mayor for the first time.