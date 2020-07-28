Connect with us

Sybrina Fulton narrows funding gap in County Commission race

Fulton has raised more than $464,000 but still trails in cash on hand.

on

Miami-Dade County Commission candidate Sybrina Fulton outpaced her District 1 competitor Oliver Gilbert III in fundraising in recent weeks, but Gilbert maintains significant advantages in both funds raised and cash on hand.

Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, raised a total of $464,651 during the campaign, hauling in $40,940 from June 27 to July 10 and another $10,655 from July 11 to July 17.

The Fulton campaign has spent a total of $369,838, leaving $93,813 on hand. 

Fulton spent $102,002 from June 27 to July 10 — including $33,001 to Bergman Zwerdling Direct for design and production services — and an additional $36,310 from July 11 to July 17.

Gilbert, the Mayor of Miami Gardens, raised a total of $503,945 during the campaign, and he’s spent just $286,863. That leaves $217,082 on hand, more than twice Fulton’s remaining total.

Gilbert spent $72,897 from June  27 to July 10 and another $8,975 from July 11 to July 17.

He raised $11,500 from June 27 to July 10 and $9,560 from July 11 to July 17.

Gilbert, who is currently serving his second term as Miami Gardens Mayor, paid $29,960 to TLE Analytics LLC on June 30 for a radio ad buy and a total of $22,931 to Image Plus Graphics for printing between June 27 and July 10.

The two candidates are vying to replace Commissioner Barbara Jordan. The race began with a gigantic funding disparity, as Gilbert led Fulton by $165,150 last February and by more than $300,000 at one point in September.

Fulton made a huge dent in that difference by raising $159,388 from 4,989 donors between June 1 and June 12, and she also raised $46,199 in the period between June 13 and June 26.

She also spent $71,588 between June 1 and June 12 and another $25,088 between June 13 and June 26. Gilbert spent $48,634 and $27,373 on his campaign during the corresponding periods.

Gilbert, a graduate of Florida A&M University and University of Miami Law School, served on the Miami Gardens City Council from 2008 to 2012 before running for Mayor for the first time.

Spencer Fordin

Spencer Fordin grew up in Port Washington, N.Y. and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. Before working for FloridaPolitics.com, he spent 16 seasons with MLB.com and nearly three years as a general assignment reporter in the Cayman Islands. You can reach Spencer at SpencerFordin@gmail.com.

