Florida doctors endorse Randy Fine for HD 53

The political arm of the Florida Medical Association on Tuesday endorsed Republican Rep. Randy Fine for reelection in House District 53.

“The FMA PAC is honored to endorse Rep. Randy Fine in his re-election bid to the Florida House for District 53. Since his first election in 2016, we have worked together with Rep. Fine on many important healthcare issues and he has proven to be an advocate for the medical community. He is the right leader moving forward to help address the critical healthcare issues facing our state,” FMA PAC President Doug Murphy said.

Fine responded, “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, our doctors have never been more heroic. I am so grateful for the support of these warriors on our front line. They have been there for our families and I will continue to fight for them.”

The endorsement comes a few days after Fine began his own brush with coronavirus — he, his wife and his sons were diagnosed with the virus last week. He has been providing daily status updates on his recovery via Twitter.

Day 6 since diagnosis: hard time getting out of bed today. But Wendy feels like she had that a couple days ago and is now coming through it. Kids are doing good. Folks, you don’t want to catch this. — Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) July 28, 2020

Fine is running for a third term in the Brevard County district. He faces Marcie Adkins in what has become a nasty Republican primary.

Adkins and her campaign consultant have launched numerous personal attacks against Fine, including an incident where the consultant harassed Fine’s mother on Mother’s Day.

In fundraising, Fine is the clear leader. As of July 24, he had raised nearly $232,000 for his reelection campaign and had $140,000 on hand. Adkins, meanwhile, has raised about $45,000 and has expended nearly all of it.

Democrat Phil Moore is also running, though HD 53 is a safe Republican seat.