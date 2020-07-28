Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Florida doctors back Daniel Perez in HD 116

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas, Hillsborough report near record COVID-19 deaths Monday

Headlines South Florida

State allocates $5.2M for Lake O study aimed at reducing algal blooms

Headlines Panhandle

Florida warns of 'doom' in Apalachicola water battle

Headlines Tech

Twitter gives Donald Trump Jr. a tweet timeout for pandemic misinformation

Headlines South Florida

Sybrina Fulton narrows funding gap in County Commission race

Headlines

Florida doctors back Daniel Perez in HD 116

Perez is facing a testy primary challenge in House District 116.

on

The Florida Medical Association’s political arm (FMA PAC) is backing Republican Rep. Daniel Perez as he faces an increasingly feisty primary challenge in House District 116.

Perez took over that seat in a 2017 special election before securing his first full term the following year.

“Rep. Daniel Perez has been a true friend of medicine during his time in the Florida House,” said FMA PAC President Doug Murphy.

“He has established many strong relationships with the physician community all over the state and the FMA PAC is enthusiastically endorsing his re-election in House District 116.  We believe Rep. Perez is a strong leader and will continue working hand in hand with the physician community to address the complex healthcare issues facing our state.”

Added Perez, “I look forward to the opportunity to return to Tallahassee and continue fighting for Florida’s physicians and all the blessings they provide to this state.”

The FMA is one of the state’s largest pro-medicine groups and represents medical and osteopathic physicians throughout Florida. The group’s political arm was set up in 1974 and offers endorsements to members of both parties.

Army veteran Gabriel Garcia is challenging Perez for the Republican nomination.

Perez is in line to be the House Speaker in the 2024-26 term, which might normally brunt the effectiveness of a primary challenge. Indeed, Garcia has not courted any outside donations and has added just $7,000 in loans to his campaign.

However, a political action committee with ties to outgoing House Speaker José Oliva has been releasing attack ads hammering Perez. Oliva, like Perez, represents a district covering part of Miami-Dade County.

Oliva said he sent money to that PAC, Citizens for Ethical and Effective Leadership, to go after Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Alex Penelas — not Perez. Still, he declined to answer direct questions as to whether he backs the attacks on Perez and has taken blame from Republicans who back Perez.

Oliva is departing the House next year due to term limits.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Travel quarantines: 17 states now have some restrictions on Florida visitors