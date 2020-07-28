New COVID-19 testing center to open in south St. Petersburg

Connect with us

People wait in line outside of a COVID-19 testing site during the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday in Opa-locka. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The pop-up site is in one of the county’s hardest-hit areas.

St. Petersburg is opening a new COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday at Pinellas Community Church. 

The testing center is in one of the hardest-hit ZIP codes, 33712, which has had 756 cases recorded so far. 

Pinellas County has more than a dozen testing sites spread around the county and has recorded 15,541 cases as of Tuesday. 

One of the county’s major goals has been to lower the positivity rate, which is the percentage of tests that come back positive. St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman set the goal at 5%, and while the positivity rate in the county continues to fall, the seven-day average remains at around 7.5%.

The new testing site will be open Wednesday and is free to the public. No referral or symptoms are required to obtain a test. Pinellas County residents can make an appointment by calling 833-697-4352.  

The site will be open through Saturday, and appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other testing sites in Pinellas County include:

— Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater.

— Department of Health-Pinellas (DOH-P).

— Baycare at Tropicana Field Lot 2.

— Community Health Centers of Pinellas (CHCP) at Clearwater, Pinellas Park, and Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center.

— AFC Urgent Care at Clearwater, Pinellas Park, Seminole, and Tyrone/St. Petersburg.

— Doctor’s Urgent Care in Palm Harbor.

Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum.

