Meet Crissy Stile, a Democrat running for House District 31

Today’s feature: Crissy Stile, a Democratic candidate for House District 31. In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

I want to get residents involved, informed and excited about living in District 31. I’ll be the protector, the fighter and the communicator for this District.

Education background?

BA Accounting and Masters in Business Administration, both from Stetson University

What was your first job?

I founded a business while in high school with my brother selling baseball cards and comic books that resulted in 3 locations by the time we graduated.

Significant other? Kids?

My partner of 14 years is a hospital nurse in The Villages. Three rescue dogs.

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

I spoke with the Lake County Democratic Party Recruiting Committee who supported my run for office beyond my current position on the Mount Dora City Council.

Who do you count on for advice?

My family, friends and my community.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

Michelle Stile, Political Consultant; Crissy Stile, Campaign Manager

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

Marsha Blum. She has seen how hard I have worked as a member of Mount Dora’s City Council, and she believes I will be an asset for District 31 serving in the Florida State House.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Rep. Anna Eskamani.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

I believe people mistrust elected officials because so little information and education is provided from elected officials about what each level of government is responsible for, and how it impacts each person’s life. Just as I have on City Council, I will continue to inform residents of my District about what bills are being proposed in Tallahassee and how those will impact their lives.

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

– Protecting our environment for people and wildlife, increasing green space and recreation opportunities

– Increase funding for public schools including teacher and support staff pay

– Providing more jobs and good wages, especially in clean renewable energy

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

Protecting rural areas from the push of economic development

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

– Support and funding for our public schools.

– Support of small businesses – the backbone of this country.

– Workforce opportunities and education in clean renewable energy.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

Lawton Chiles.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

State Representatives term to four years like the Senate.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

I think yard signs are important in local city council or county commission races, not as important for state or federal races. Because of COVID-19 as well as political burnout, candidates must find new ways of engaging the voter (engaging not just ‘talking’ at the voter).

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

My email.

Where do you get your political news?

Cable and network TV, discussions with people in my community, news aggregator

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

– Facebook

– Instagram

– Twitter

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

Crissy Stile has the government experience, education and energy to be the best Florida House representative for District 31. She’s proven to be popular with residents because she keeps them informed about what the government is planning and doing, and what it means to them.

Hobbies?

Reading, gardening, quilting, bicycling and exercise

Favorite sport and sports team?

Tennis and the Washington Capitals.