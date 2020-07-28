Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

DCF rolls back food stamp work search requirements

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida COVID-19 jobless claims grow by 160K

Corona Economics Headlines

Timeshares are doing their part in Florida’s economic recovery

Corona Economics Headlines

Gov. Ron DeSantis remains tight-lipped on eviction moratorium extension

Corona Economics Headlines

U.S. consumer confidence tumbles in July as COVID-19 spreads

Corona Economics Headlines

Survey: 71% of small businesses are out of PPP COVID-19 money

Corona Economics

DCF rolls back food stamp work search requirements

The waiver has been extended through at least Aug. 31.

on

After public backlash, the Florida Department of Children and Families announced Monday they will again suspend the work search requirement as a prerequisite for food-stamp recipients through at least the end of August.

“This flexibility is intended to support individuals and families during this transitional period, while also providing them with the resources they need to pursue job opportunities and eventually attain … economic independence,” DCF said in a statement.

Florida officials had quietly begun reinstating the work search requirements for Floridians seeking food stamps in the beginning of July despite the state’s struggling economy, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Less than 24 hours after the Orlando Sentinel’s publication, DCF announced it was reversing that decision.

The Department of Children and Families reported the extension will last through Aug 31. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, however, tweeted the waiver will last through Sept. 5.

The statement from DCF said Gov. Ron DeSantis will coordinate with the department to reevaluate the work requirements in the coming months.

“Governor Ron DeSantis wants Floridians, especially parents, to focus on making the best decision for their families in the coming weeks,” DCF wrote in a statement tweeted by Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani.

The original decision to waive the work search requirement for food stamp recipients came as the COVID-19 pandemic began to grip the Sunshine State, ultimately forcing the U.S. economy to a halt.

Prior to the waiver, an “able bodied adult without dependents” needed to work at least 80 hours a month or participate in a work program at least 80 hours a month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If not, applicants were limited to three months of food stamps in every three-year period.

Eskamani urged others on Twitter to “keep the pressure on” and alleged that the reversal happened because of “public backlash.”

Conversa_728x90

Last week, the state received more than 120,000 new unemployment claims, according to Florida Department of Economic Opportunity data.

In total, roughly 3.18 million Floridians have filed for unemployment since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After a term with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science, American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    July 28, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    This Deathsantis thing is getting worse! Boy you bat shit crazy! How can you be such a damn sociopath! Depriving folks good!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

DCF rolls back food stamp work search requirements