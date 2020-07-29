Connect with us

Gov. Ron DeSantis ranks among the bottom of battleground state Governors on thei COVID-19 responses.

Still underwater, Ron DeSantis gains in pandemic response approval

Only Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey polled worse.

Support for Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ COVID-19 response grew 3 points in the last two weeks, but more Floridians still oppose how the Governor has handled the pandemic.

That’s according to the latest CNBC and Change Research battleground state poll, which pegged the Governor’s approval rating at 46% on the issue.

Two weeks prior, the same pollsters reported support for DeSantis’ pandemic response as 43%. On the final day of sampling, state health officials reported a record 15,300 new COVID-19 diagnoses.

The daily caseload has declined since then, but the death toll has continued to mount. On Thursday, the day before sampling began for the latest poll, officials reported a record 173 deaths. That high mark has since been pushed upward twice to 217 as of Wednesday.

DeSantis’ 46% approval on the virus is a relatively low mark since Change Research began tracking the question in mid-April. At the end of May, 58% of respondents backed the Governor’s response, up from his low of 42% in the first mid-April poll.

In mid-July, his COVID-19 approval was 43%, 1 point better than during his low two months prior.

In early April, 69% of Florida voters said DeSantis wasn’t doing enough on the pandemic while another 4% said the Governor was too aggressive in his response. For 23% of voters, his response was just right.

Of other battleground state governors, DeSantis performed better than only Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who netted 33% support in the latest poll.

Last week, a Quinnipiac University poll found only 38% of voters backed the DeSantis’ pandemic response. A greater share, 41%, approved of his performance overall as Governor.

Change Research polled 685 likely voters in Florida. The online survey had a 1.94% margin of error.

The poll also showed Vice President Joe Biden up 48% to 45% over President Donald Trump in the state. Nationally, it put Biden up 9 points.

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics.

  1. Sonja Fitch

    July 29, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Duffus Desantis is criminally negligent and has willingly ignored the FACTS!

