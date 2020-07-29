Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Ben Diamond to host virtual campaign event, dominates fundraising

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Alex Barrio, a Democrat running for House District 43

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam endorses Shevrin Jones in jam-packed SD 35 primary

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Cris Dosev self-funds past Alex Andrade in latest finance report for HD 2

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Florida Doctors say Lauren Melo checks out

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Florida Chamber and other pro-business groups back Chip LaMarca in HD 93

Legislative Campaigns

Ben Diamond to host virtual campaign event, dominates fundraising

Diamond is far out-raising his Republican opposition.

on

Rep. Ben Diamond is hosting a virtual campaign kickoff Thursday at 6 p.m. as he works to hold onto Florida House District 68.

Although Diamond is unopposed in the Democratic primary, he faces Republican candidate Matt Tito in the general election Nov. 3.

So far, Diamond has dominated in fundraising, raking in $10,150 in the most recent fundraising period, which covered financial activity from July 11 through July 17. Diamond has raised a total of $232,533.

Tito didn’t report any contributions in the most recent period, making it his smallest fundraising session to date. So far, the Republican challenger has raised just $12,103 since the start of his campaign in June. This puts Tito’s campaign in a poor position as the critical stretch for the general election approaches.

Diamond has spent $58,035 on his campaign so far. Tito has only spent $4,532 since the start of his campaign, leaving him with about $7,570 cash on hand as the two enter August. Diamond leads with about $174,530 on hand. 

Diamond spent less this most recent period compared to previous months. This period, Diamond spent $647, primarily on legal fees for Meyer, Brooks, Blohm and Hearn, P.A., which specializes in providing legal advice and assistance to candidates running for state and federal office.

Tito also paid for legal services this period, spending $296 on Coates Law Firm, his only expenditure this period.

HD 68 covers parts of eastern Pinellas County, including parts of St. Petersburg.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits