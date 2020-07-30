Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Poll: Floridians appreciate truckers more than ever

APolitical Headlines

Tropical Storm Isaias forms over Caribbean Sea, shifts east of Florida Panhandle

APolitical Headlines

With Marlins battling virus outbreak, will they play again?

APolitical Headlines

Here’s 10 things to know about the NBA season restart

APolitical Headlines

Florida Prosperity Initiative: Fighting childhood poverty is good business

APolitical Headlines

Florida remains solidly in the cone of uncertainty for developing tropical storm

APolitical

Poll: Floridians appreciate truckers more than ever

More than four-fifths of voters approve of the industry.

on

Florida loves truckers, according to a new Mason-Dixon poll.

The survey, conducted July 20-23, asked 625 voters for their opinions on truck drivers and the rigs they pilot, finding widespread approval for both.

Truckers fared particularly well, with 58% holding a “very positive” attitude toward truckers and 26% saying they saw them in a “somewhat positive” light. Only 6% said harbored a negative sentiment while 10% had no opinion.

The approval numbers are a marked jump from pre-pandemic levels, especially in South and Central Florida, where opinions have shifted upward by 30 percentage points.

Trucks were also above water, with 57% saying they were die-hard or moderate fans. Negatives combined to 16% while a little over a quarter of those polled fell in the “no opinion” column.

The Florida Trucking Association touted the results in a Thursday news release.

“The trucking industry usually operates invisibly, with people taking the transportation of everything they touch, eat and use for granted,” Florida Trucking Association CEO Ken Armstrong said. “The length of, and dramatic impact of COVID-19 to all Americans, has shed a light on the essentiality of trucks and professional commercial truck drivers. We are proud of our industry’s vital role in our state’s economy and daily lives as we ensure Floridians receive what they need during this difficult time.”

Invisible or not, FTA noted the magnitude of the Sunshine State trucking industry.

There are 38,000 trucking companies in the state, accounting for one out of every 21 Florida jobs. Drivers moved 720 million tons of freight in 2018, with 85% of Florida communities depending exclusively on trucks to move their goods.

Association VP Alix Miller added, “Florida was ahead of the curve in preparation and reaction to shifting supply chain needs during COVID-19. Our strong partnerships between federal and state agencies such as the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Florida Department of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Transportation ensured trucking companies could increase freight volumes and respond to an intensified demand of products.”

The Mason-Dixon poll isn’t an outlier. A St. Pete Polls survey from late May produced nearly identical results, with 83% of voters approving of truckers, 14% unsure and a mere 3% expressing disapproval.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits