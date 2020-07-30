Mike Pence to campaign in Clearwater Wednesday

Connect with us

Mike Pence.

Headlines

Pence will be at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa.

on

Vice President Mike Pence will return to Florida next week to campaign in the Tampa Bay area as part of President Donald Trump’s reelection bid. Pence will appear Wednesday at a “Faith in America” campaign event at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa, according to an announcement from the Trump campaign.

“The vice president will highlight the Trump administration’s strong actions to protect the sanctity of life, religious freedom and the American family,” the announcement said. With Florida a key battleground in the November election, Pence has made frequent trips to the state, including appearing Monday with Gov. Ron DeSantis at the University of Miami.

_____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida

In this article:
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. S.B. Anthony

    July 30, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Thoughts and prayers Tampa Bay area! “Many people say” they work for all disasters and tragedies.

    Reply

