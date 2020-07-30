Connect with us

Kathy Castor calls on HHS to increase COVID-19 testing supplies

Another record-breaking day: 253 Floridians reported dead with COVID-19

'Grim Reaper' opposes Gov. DeSantis's motion to prevent oral arguments in lawsuit to close beaches

Storm to close state COVID-19 testing sites

Inmate deaths reported at eight prisons

Still underwater, Ron DeSantis gains in pandemic response approval
Kathy Castor calls on HHS to increase COVID-19 testing supplies

The state is running low on “reagent” needed to process tests.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asking the government to work with manufacturers to increase production of substances known as “reagents” needed to process COVID-19 test results.

“With the sustained high numbers of Floridians testing positive for COVID-19, we need to ensure timely test results to allow contact tracers to do their jobs and help stop the spread of this virus,” Castor wrote Wednesday in a letter to Assistant Secretary of Health Brett P. Giroir. “Unfortunately, I am hearing from health providers across the state that they are in dire need of reagents to process tests.”

In the letter, Castor said some health providers have told her they have as little as two days’ supply of reagents. Others have no reagents.

“This inconsistency and low level of supply in a state with significant needs and increasing demand is very concerning because it directly impacts our ability to meet the health care needs across Florida,” Castor wrote.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

