Technical foul! Rick Scott slams NBA on China ties

The National Basketball Association is ready to resume its season, but the former Governor of its host state has concerns graver than mere wins and losses.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continued to sound alarms about the NBA’s ties with China, which only deepen as conflict between Washington and Beijing becomes ever more overt.

“The link between the NBA’s operations in China and the human rights abuses of the Chinese Communist Party are even stronger than we previously knew. Reports of abuse at NBA academies in Communist China are absolutely disgusting, and the fact that the NBA turned a blind eye for so long is horrific,” Scott said, referring to an ESPN investigation into abuse of young players at NBA academies in the country.

“The NBA continues to appease Communist China and refuses to stand up for the people of Hong Kong because they care more about profits than human rights. When do we, as freedom-loving Americans, say enough is enough? The NBA must answer for this and immediately tell us when they first knew about the abuse and how they responded. And they need to stop playing games in Communist China. Anything less is unacceptable.”

Scott has contended that a New Cold War is in play between Washington and Beijing, and in that vein has inveighed against a league that he sees as fully supplicant to the Chinese Communists, including previous calls for the NBA to abandon the market.

“The NBA’s refusal to denounce Communist China is shameful,” Scott tweeted last year, as Beijing was beginning its crackdown on Hong Kong.

Despite these issues, and various moves from Beijing to counter the United States’ positions in Asia and globally, the NBA offered little to suggest the kind of reconsideration Scott wants.

“My job, our job is not to take a position on every single human rights violation, and I’m not an expert in every human rights situation or violation,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum.