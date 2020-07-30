Suzanne Labrit appointed to Second District Court of Appeal

Connect with us

The district includes 14 Florida counties.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Tampa attorney Suzanne Labrit to the Second District Court of Appeal.

Labrit is a partner with Shutts & Bowen’s Tampa office and co-chairs the firm’s Appellate Practice Group.

District appellate courts review lower court decisions.

Labrit has more than 30 years experience practicing law and is one of fewer than 200 attorneys in the state who are Florida Bar Certified in appellate law. She’s been with Shutts & Bowen since 2003.

In her practice, Labrit focused on commercial litigation, including class action lawsuits.

Labrit has handled more than 300 appeals cases on a variety of legal issues.

“Suzanne’s appointment to this esteemed judicial position speaks to her legal aptitude and the impact of her already distinguished career. Her commitment to the legal profession and her experience will now benefit the entire judicial system. We will miss her and wish her the very best,” said Michael J. Grindstaff, Shutts & Bowen’s managing partner.

Tampa Managing Partner R. Alan Higbee offered similar sentiments.

“I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this honor. Suzanne is a brilliant appellate lawyer with immense and wide-ranging experience. She has been an incredible partner at Shutts and a wonderful friend to us all – we will miss her greatly, but could not be more proud of her as she takes her seat on the bench,” he said.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

