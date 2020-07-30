American Conservative Union endorses Fiona McFarland

The American Conservatives Union weighed in on a Sarasota area statehouse race, backing Fiona McFarland in House District 72.

“Fiona McFarland would be an excellent lawmaker for the people of Florida,” said Matt Schlapp, ACU chair in a statement.

“Proudly serving our country for the past twelve years in the United States Navy, Fiona is dedicated to service and has the passion and values required to work toward conservative solutions in the Florida House of Representatives. Fiona’s life experience proves that she is highly capable of being a strong advocate for the Sarasota community, and we at ACU endorse her for Florida’s 72nd House District without hesitation.”

Military service for McFarland has been a key part of the biography she’s amplifying in the race. A recent TV ad stressed her service in the Navy.

She’s engaged now in a suddenly heated Republican primary for the open seat. GOP opponent Donna Barcomb recently accused McFarland of being soft on Planned Parenthood and on the wrong side of the issue over defunding police. McFarland in turn noted in an ad that Barcomb supported a Sarasota Charter Review Board proposal from anti-police extremists.

McFarland supporters, though, suggested the ACU endorsement should put to rest questions about her conservative bona fides.

Former Deputy National Security Advisor K.T. McFarland, also the candidate’s mother and hardly impartial, touted the ACU endorsement online as a strong sign of where she stands.

“ACU is the most important conservative voice in America,” K.T. McFarland tweeted.

That could prove valuable in the ongoing Republican primary between McFarland, Barcomb and Sarasota attorney Jason Miller.

Whoever wins the general election will replace Rep. Margaret Good, who ran for Congress this year instead of seeking re-election. Good won the seat in a 2018 special election, then narrowly held on the following November. President Donald Trump won the district by 4% in 2016. Drake Buckman is running as a Democrat.