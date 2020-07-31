Connect with us

Headlines Tech

CFO Patronis reaffirms call for FDLE investigation after Floridians arrested for Twitter breach

Headlines Presidential

In Florida swing, Donald Trump makes Rick Scott, Ron DeSantis play nice

Headlines Presidential

Donald Trump Tampa fundraiser hits 'radical, left wing mob' plan to defund police

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Ray Rodrigues outspending Heather Fitzenhagen, but committees are where the action is

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Tina Polsky dominates Irv Slosberg in new SD 29 fundraising reports

Headlines Presidential

Joe Biden’s search for a running mate enters final stretch
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Image via AP.

Headlines

CFO Patronis reaffirms call for FDLE investigation after Floridians arrested for Twitter breach

“The tech-giant needs to step up its game.”

on

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis reaffirmed his call for an investigation into Twitter’s recent security breach on Friday after a Florida man and teen were arrested in connection to the scam.

“News that the alleged mastermind behind the recent unprecedented Twitter hacks was arrested right in Florida’s backyard is alarming,” Patronis said. “The fact that a teenager could gain such access to Twitter is mind boggling and goes to prove that the tech-giant needs to step up its game.”

The two men and 17-year-old teen are accused of hacking into the Twitter accounts of high-profile celebrities, politicians and business leaders and swindling more than $100,000 in Bitcoin from users.

The scam, which tricked users into believing they’d be receiving larger returns, was launched from the accounts of figures such as former President Barack Obama, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Days later, the attack prompted Patronis to send a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and call on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to begin an investigation.

“This is exactly why I called on FDLE to conduct an investigation and for Twitter to provide vital information to help protect our citizens,” Patronis said. “Twitter is an extremely powerful tool that governments, industries, members of the media and billions of other people rely on for communicating important information.”

Twitter has vowed to cooperate with subsequent law enforcement investigations and said it would provide a more detailed report later once the investigations are completed.

“We must work together to ensure all Floridians are protected from online fraud,” Patronis said. “Thank you to our federal and state law enforcement partners especially Commissioner Swearingen and the FDLE Team, as well as State Attorney Andrew Warren for their hard work in bringing this alleged scam artist to justice.”

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After a term with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science, American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits