Alex Andrade gets Florida doctors’ support ahead of HD 2 primary showdown

The Florida Medical Association PAC is backing Republican Rep. Alex Andrade for a second term in Northwest Florida’s House District 2.

“Rep. Andrade has represented the constituents of House District 2 well and is a strong, proven leader from North Florida. The FMA PAC is proud to endorse his reelection bid and looks forward to collaborating with him to make Florida the best state for physicians and their patients,” FMA PAC President Doug Murphy said.

The endorsement drops a couple of weeks out from the head-to-head primary between Andrade and Cris Dosev.

“Having spent my first term working to drive down costs, increase transparency and fix our overly regulated medical industry, I’m honored to receive the support of the Florida Medical Association,” Andrade said.

“Making sure government barriers to quality health care services are eliminated, and maximizing the care our families, our seniors and our veterans receive in Florida will continue to be my goal in my second term. I appreciate the vote of confidence the Florida Medical Association has placed in me to continue that noble work.”

The FMA endorsements add to a pile of endorsements the incumbent has received in recent weeks. Dosev has been pushing ads blasting Andrade and claiming he is the “pro-Trump” candidate in the race — a claim that seems ever more spurious as Andrade racks up nods from of President Donald Trump’s closest allies, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The winner of the Aug. 18 head-to-head will almost certainly find themselves in Tallahassee next Session, though the victor will face nominal opposition from Pensacola Democrat Dianne Krumel in November.

The last Democrat to run for the seat, Ray Guillory, managed just 39% of the vote without the challenge of an incumbent.