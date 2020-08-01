Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Homeowner falsely accuses candidate Mark Oliver of stealing mail while delivering campaign literature

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville braces for Hurricane Isaias impacts

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID-19 hits state prison chief, top aide

APolitical Headlines

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas, virus-hit Florida braces

Coronavirus Headlines

Early in pandemic, frantic doctors traded tips across oceans

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden nears final decision on running mate
Ring alert showing the candidate, Mark Oliver, delivering campaign literature.

Headlines

Homeowner falsely accuses candidate Mark Oliver of stealing mail while delivering campaign literature

Racial profiling or misunderstanding?

on

A Pinellas County homeowner accused Florida House District 70 candidate Mark Oliver of stealing mail when he was captured on a Ring camera delivering campaign flyers recently.

Oliver’s campaign believes the young Black candidate was the subject of racial profiling. 

The candidate runs miles every day to deliver campaign literature to constituents in the district, which includes southern Pinellas County as well as parts of Hillsborough and Manatee counties. As part of his campaign, he has been posting videos with the caption “I’m running for office, literally.” 

“My efforts to connect with voters safely during COVID by running masked, door to door, unfortunately, have been subject to scrutiny,” Oliver said. “However this gives our community a platform to discuss some important racial disparities still happening, today.”

Oliver said he designed the approach as an opportunity to connect with voters safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

However, last Tuesday, the candidate was caught on a Ring camera running door to door dropping off campaign literature. A homeowner posted video from her Ring app with a safety alert titled, “guy walking around stealing mail.” 

The post quickly filled with comments including from neighbors explaining and defending the young Black candidate. 

“During the chaos, it’s easy for people to jump to conclusions,” Oliver said in a news release. “We have to be vigilant to keep crime down but we also have to use our best judgment before making assumptions because it could (cost) someone their life.”

Oliver said in a Facebook post the alert was quickly taken down. 

“I’m happy that people in District 70 know me well enough to be able to correct the narrative, I think it says a lot about the people I’ve touched and I’m going to keep running for District 70 to spread positive messages and promote change,” he said. 

Oliver is running against three other Democratic candidates in the August primary. The winner will replace Rep. Wengay Newton, who is stepping down to run for Pinellas County Commission. The other candidates include civil rights attorney Michele Rayner, Newton’s Legislative Aide Michelle Grimsley and attorney Keisha Bell. All of the candidates are Black.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits