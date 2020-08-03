Jose Javier Rodriguez rolling up big cash-on-hand cushion

Democratic Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez has generated a gigantic advantage in both fundraising and cash on hand in his bid to maintain control of his seat in Florida’s Senate District 37.

Rodriguez is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination, and he’s banked $435,259 and spent just $33,382 on his campaign. That leaves $401,887 in cash on hand.

The incumbent’s campaign raised $5,657 between July 11 and July 17 and another $16,063 between July 18 and July 24.

Rodriguez also has a political action committee, Initiative for Florida’s Future, that has raised $826,050 and spent $613,000, leaving $212,050 in cash on hand.

Rodriguez, formerly a two-term Rep. from Florida’s HD 112, was first elected to represent the 37th district in 2016.

SD 37 covers portions of Miami-Dade County including Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest.

He defeated Alex Diaz de la Portilla in 2012 for the seat in HD 112, and four years later he defeated his opponent’s brother, Miguel Diaz de la Portilla, for the newly created seat in SD 37.

Ileana Garcia, the Republican candidate for SD 37, is also running unopposed for her party’s nomination.

Garcia has raised $52,240 and spent $3,206 thus far, leaving $49,034 in cash on hand.

Garcia raised $6,025 from July 11 to July 24 and spent $1,140 over the corresponding period.

Garcia, a late entry to the race, also has a political action committee attached to her campaign. That committee — No More Socialism — has raised $38,150 and spent $105 so far, leaving $38,045.

Garcia, the founder of Latinas for Trump, has been endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The third candidate in the race, non-party affiliated Alex Rodriguez, trails both Rodriguez and Garcia in funding. Rodriguez has not raised any outside contributions.

He loaned his campaign $2000 and has spent $1,228 of it, leaving $772 in cash on hand.