Insurance pro BG Murphy joins Florida Association of Insurance Agents, Kyle Ulrich named CEO

Insurance lobbyist and policy pro BG Murphy is joining the Florida Association of Insurance Agents (FAIA) as director of Government Affairs.

Murphy is replacing Kyle Ulrich, who will become FAIA president and CEO as of September 1.

“Strong legislative advocacy is one of the pillars of our association and adding BG to our team will help us build on our influential presence in Florida’s political landscape,” Ulrich said in a statement. “During his career, BG has built great relationships and we’re confident that he’ll be a tremendous asset for FAIA and our members.”

Before coming to FAIA, where he will lead the association’s in-house lobbying efforts, Murphy served two years as Government Affairs regional director for Sentry Insurance, overseeing advocacy efforts throughout 15 Eastern states, including Florida.

Prior to his time at Sentry, Murphy worked at the Florida Department of Financial Services serving under Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and his predecessor Jeff Atwater, as legislative affairs director and deputy legislative affairs director, respectively.

He began his legislative career as an assistant to Winter Park Republican Rep. Halsey Beshears.

“I am incredibly honored to join the talented staff at FAIA and to build on the success that the association has achieved in promoting a healthy and competitive insurance marketplace in Florida,” Murphy said. “I look forward to bringing my experience and subject matter expertise to advocate on behalf of independent insurance agents and consumers across the state.”

Established in 1904, the FAIA now represents more than 2,000 independent property and casualty agency members. The association advocates on a variety of issues, including assignment of benefits reform, modernization of agent licensing, and ending the diligent effort requirement for independent agents. According to the Florida Surplus Lines Service Office website, Florida statutes currently mandate that “no insurance coverage is eligible for export unless it meets certain conditions. It is the responsibility of the Surplus Lines agent to verify that a diligent effort has been made by requiring a properly documented statement of diligent effort from the retail or producing agent.”

Murphy begins his new role starting Monday.