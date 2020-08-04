Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Two major labor unions back Michele Rayner in HD 70

Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County kicks off early voting Monday, sees more than 1,400 voters

Tampa Bay

Two major labor unions back Michele Rayner in HD 70

Rayner faces three opponents in the Aug. 18 primary.

on

Michele Rayner secured endorsements from two key unions in her run for Florida House District 70 — the Florida Education Association and the Florida chapter of the AFL-CIO. 

The FEA is the largest union in Florida, made up of more than 135,000 members. The association, which is a federation of teacher and education workers’ unions, praised Rayner for her dedication to teachers and school equity. 

“We are committed to supporting candidates who stand up for our teachers,” FEA President Fedrick Ingram said in a news release. “Michele’s commitment to equity in education and support of our teachers is needed in Tallahassee and we are confident she will be a force that will bring about necessary changes.” 

The Florida AFL-CIO is a federation made up of more than 500 local labor unions and councils and includes more than a million members. 

“We endorsed Michele Rayner because she has a proven record of standing up for our working class,” Florida AFL-CIO President Mike Williams said in a news release. We look forward to partnering with Michele in supporting living wages, expanded healthcare access, and prioritizing the health and safety of our workers and retirees.”

The endorsements from the two unions add to Rayner’s growing list of high-profile endorsements, including Ruth’s List Florida, SEIU Florida and Sen. Darryl Rouson, who formerly held the district before being elected to the Senate. 

“The support of our workers and educators is both humbling and empowering,” Rayner said. “It has never been more important to improve our education system by increasing funding for public schools in District 70 and all across Florida and uplifting our working-class families. I am excited to partner with the FEA and Florida AFL-CIO to put people over profits and make sure every Floridian can reach their full potential.”

Rayner is the founder and principal attorney at Civil Liberty Law and the current local counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. She previously served as an aide to former Sen. Arthenia Joyner and served as an assistant public defender for Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

She is one of four Democrats in the race for HD 70, running to replace Rep. Wengay Newton, who is not seeking reelection and instead running for Pinellas County Commission.

The other candidates include Keisha Bell, Michelle Grimsley and Mark Oliver.

The four candidates, all Democrats, will be up for election in the August Primary Election. Florida’s House District 70 includes parts of Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Bock the Blup? Really, Tampa?