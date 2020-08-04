Florida Doctors endorse Spencer Roach for reelection

Florida doctors appear to be happy with Rep. Spencer Roach so far.

The North Fort Myers Republican picked up the Florida Medical Association endorsement Tuesday.

“The FMA has worked with Rep. Spencer Roach frequently over the last two years through his service on the Health & Human Services Committee and Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee,” said Dr. Doug Murphy, FMA PAC President.

“He has a thorough understanding of those issues facing medicine today and we are pleased to endorse his re-election in House District 79. We hope to build on our work together in the future on important healthcare legislation.”

Roach was first elected to the House in 2018.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of the Florida Medical Association for my re-election to the Florida House,” he said.

“Expanding access and lowering the cost of healthcare for Floridians has been at the forefront of my priorities. I look forward to continuing the forward progress we have made to break down the healthcare industrial complex by injecting free-market principles and competition into this segment of our economy.”

Health care reforms were a top priority for House leadership in the sessions since Roach joined the chamber.

A few weeks ago, Roach picked up support from the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

“Spencer Roach is that all around candidate with experience who we believe will work tirelessly to ensure Florida continues to lead as the best state in the nation for businesses and growth,” said Marian Johnson, Senior Vice President of Political Strategy at the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “Spencer has shown his dedication by all the hours he volunteers in his local community.”

Roach faces a primary and general election challenger this year. Lehigh Acres activist Randy Scott will face Roach in the Republican primary. Environmentalist Danika Fornear, a Democrat, awaits the winner of the GOP nomination in the November election.