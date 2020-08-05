Meet Silmo Moura, a Republican running for House District 81

Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them.

Today’s feature: Silmo Moura, a Republican candidate for House District 81.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

Our community/District 81/Palm Beaches needs to have an active voice in Tallahassee. I will make sure all needs will be heard and attention will be given to solve all issues that might come up in this great district.

Education background?

Bachelor in Theology; Master in Theology; Bachelor in Education; Medical Assistant Certification.

What was your first job?

Medical Assistant.

Significant other? Kids?

Married to Sirley Moura; 2 sons 1 daughter and 2 granddaughters.

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

No. I spoke with my pastor who encouraged me to run.

Who do you count on for advice?

My Pastor Joel Costa and my wife.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

Lee Dama.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

Some people in my church. They believe I can be their voice in Tallahassee.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Ron DeSantis.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

Once elected, they usually forget about their constituents. In my speeches, I have been telling my District 8/Palm Beaches, I will go back to your county, streets, community with one question: What can I do to make it better? I will make sure every single vote will be honored.

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

– Continue to encourage teens to stay in school and get into college.

– Help small business because they are the one that keep the economy in my district going.

– Work very close with the communities and county throughout District 81 to make it the greatest district in the country.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

Bring all neighborhoods together.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

Zoning. My district needs answers in issues that are not addressed.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

In my opinion, the current one, Gov. Ron Desantis.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

I would change may be it needs a little readjustment.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

Absolutely yes.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

The Bible.

Where do you get your political news?

Through radio, TV and other media.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

– Facebook.

– Instagram.

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

Your voice will be heard in Tallahassee. I will be your mind in our Capital and our district will be exposed.

Hobbies?

Reading, soccer, basketball and playing with my granddaughters.

Favorite sport and sports team?

I have 2:

– Basketball: the Miami Heat.

– Football: the Miami Dolphins, of course.